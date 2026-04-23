Youtility Decision Science Raises Seed Funding for Decision Science Platform That Predicts Customer Behavior

RICHMOND, Va. and LONDON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youtility , a pioneer in behavioral AI for consumer engagement focused on why consumers make decisions, today announced the second close of its seed round, bringing total funding to $4.2M. The round was supported by a consortium of strategic investors, including Silver Falcon Capital, Fyllo and National Media, along with other industry investors and family offices.

The funding will accelerate development and deployment of Youtility’s proprietary behavioral decision science platform, which analyzes real-time behavioral signals to identify the emotional drivers and blockers behind consumer choices and dynamically adapt engagement in the moment.

Youtility’s advanced behavioral AI reveals ‘Think-a-Likes’ not just demographic ‘Look-a-Likes’ and recommends the next best action across marketing, sales, and customer engagement channels. Delivered via APIs, the platform enables clients to move beyond static segmentation and instead respond to customers as individuals, with messaging and offers that adjust in real time.

“Companies today rely heavily on demographic assumptions, but simply knowing who those customers are doesn’t explain why they make the choices they do,” said Tyler Randolph Boyd, CEO of Youtility. “Decision science changes that by modeling the behavioral signals and states of mind as they happen. We’ve built a platform that can be deployed quickly, operate in real time, and deliver individualized insights without requiring massive infrastructure. This funding allows us to accelerate development and expand deployments with organizations looking to move from reactive marketing to real-time decisioning.”

Youtility currently works with partners including Santander UK, Virgin Money and Monese, and has signed multiple proof-of-concept deployments with U.S. organizations, reflecting growing demand as the company expands its presence.

Early deployments have demonstrated strong results. In a campaign with a leading UK bank, Youtility’s behavioral modeling increased sales by 17%, demonstrating the impact of behavioral intelligence compared with traditional demographic targeting.

“Understanding customer behavior at the decision level is becoming essential for modern marketing and engagement strategies,” said Travis Moyer, Partner at Fyllo. “Youtility’s decision science platform introduces a powerful, new layer of behavioral intelligence, and we’re excited to support the team as they bring this technology to market.”

“As organizations increasingly look for better ways to understand and engage customers, technologies that surface real behavioral signals are becoming incredibly valuable,” said Robin Roberts, Co-founder and President at National Media. “Youtility’s decision science approach brings a new level of insight, illuminating why consumers actually make purchasing choices.”

“Youtility is developing a compelling, new approach to behavioral decision science that we believe will resonate with organizations seeking deeper insight into customer behavior,” said Brian France, Founder & Brand Visionary at Silver Falcon Capital.

Youtility will use the funding to expand its engineering and data science teams, support additional proof-of-concept deployments with consumer and retail organizations in the United States and Europe, and further scale its decision science platform.

The company expects to continue expanding the round and is targeting a full close later this year, ahead of a planned Series A as it scales deployments. Additional strategic investors in the round include Alex Castellanos, founder and chairman of Purple Strategies; Ashwin Navin, CEO of Samba; and other strategic high-net-worth investors and family offices.

About Youtility

Youtility Decision Science is a US- and UK-based data science company that analyses real-time behavioral signals from customer interactions to help businesses understand and better predict customer decisions.

Youtility delivers business-to-business APIs that enable partners to integrate into its platform, while its outputs can also integrate seamlessly into existing platforms and engagement systems without the complexity of building new infrastructure.

The company works with financial institutions, data aggregators and consumer businesses globally. Youtility is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and London.