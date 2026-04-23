West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: West Bancorporation West Bancorporation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported first quarter 2026 net income of $10.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2025 net income of $7.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, and first quarter 2025 net income of $7.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share. On April 22, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2026.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our priorities continue to center on our relationship building strategies to drive improvements in profitability and build shareholder value. Our net interest margin continues to expand and we saw net income increase 34.8 percent in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Our teams are working hard at the activities that we believe will result in enhanced financial performance.”

Mr. Nelson added, “Our balance sheet remains exceptionally strong, supported by solid capital and liquidity levels. Credit quality remains pristine with no loans on nonaccrual status at March 31, 2026. Additionally, this marks our seventh consecutive quarter-end with no loans greater than 30 days past due.”

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025 Overview

  • Loans decreased $10.1 million, or 0.3 percent, in the first quarter of 2026. We continue to experience notable loan payoffs as a result of secondary market refinancings and asset and business sales. The change in loan mix is primarily due to reclassifications resulting from completed construction projects moving to permanent financing and commercial loan restructurings adding real estate collateral.

  • No credit loss expense on loans was recorded in either the first quarter of 2026 or fourth quarter of 2025.

  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.02 percent as of both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. There were no nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2026 or December 31, 2025. Watch list loans decreased from $52.2 million as of December 31, 2025 to $41.3 million as of March 31, 2026. This decrease was primarily due to the payoff of one commercial real estate loan in the first quarter of 2026 with a balance of $11.4 million.

  • Deposits decreased $133.5 million, or 3.8 percent, in the first quarter of 2026. Brokered deposits totaled $116.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $154.6 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $38.1 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits decreased $95.4 million, or 2.9 percent, during the first quarter of 2026. The decline in deposits was due to normal cash flow fluctuations of our core depositors. As of March 31, 2026, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in a reciprocal deposit network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 27.0 percent of total deposits.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.59 percent for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 2.47 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $24.4 million, compared to $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The improvement in net interest margin was primarily due to a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits in the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) improved to 49.85 percent for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 50.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 6.75 percent as of March 31, 2026, compared to 6.42 percent as of December 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025 Overview

  • Loans decreased $24.8 million at March 31, 2026, or 0.8 percent, compared to March 31, 2025. We continue to experience notable loan payoffs as a result of secondary market refinancings and asset and business sales. The change in loan mix is primarily due to reclassifications resulting from completed construction projects moving to permanent financing and commercial loan restructurings adding real estate collateral.

  • Deposits increased $10.5 million, or 0.3 percent, at March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $116.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $335.5 million at March 31, 2025. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $229.5 million, or 7.7 percent, as of March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, a local municipal customer deposited approximately $243.0 million of bond proceeds that are expected to be withdrawn over a 24 month time period.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.59 percent for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 2.28 percent for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $24.4 million, compared to $20.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin and net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowed funds. The cost of deposits decreased by 40 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. This was partially offset by a $79.8 million increase in average deposit balances in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the average balance of borrowed funds decreased $16.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 49.85 percent for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 56.37 percent for the first quarter of 2025. The improvement in the efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the increase in net interest income.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 6.75 percent as of March 31, 2026, compared to 5.97 percent as of March 31, 2025. The increase in the tangible common equity ratio was due to growth in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 7846129. A recording of the call will be available until May 7, 2026, by dialing 800-770-2030. The conference ID for the replay call is 7846129 followed by the # key.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “targets,” “future,” “confident,” “potentially,” “probably,” “outlook,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, as well as the negative of such words, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results may differ, possibly materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include, but are not limited to: interest rate risk, including the effects of changes in interest rates; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of rising interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; the threat or imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and the value of products produced by our commercial borrowers; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including executive orders and immigration enforcement; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including the level and impact of inflation, and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto, and possible recession; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners’ information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; the effects of acts of war or terrorism, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine and the military conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East; widespread disease, pandemics or epidemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their business; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies; talent and labor shortages; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this report or the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made, which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions they might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that the Company cannot foresee. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY  
Financial Information (unaudited)          
           
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Return on average assets(1)  1.06%  0.72%  0.92%  0.80%  0.81%
Return on average equity(2)  15.91   11.33   15.25   13.65   13.84 
Net interest margin(3)(13)  2.59   2.47   2.36   2.27   2.28 
Yield on interest-earning assets(4)(13)  5.04   5.02   5.13   5.07   5.04 
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  2.90   3.02   3.26   3.28   3.25 
Efficiency ratio(5)(13)  49.85   50.21   54.06   56.45   56.37 
Nonperforming assets to total assets(6)  0.00   0.00   0.00   0.00   0.00 
ACL ratio(7)  1.02   1.02   1.01   1.03   1.01 
Loans/total assets  74.59   72.47   75.50   73.12   75.66 
Loans/total deposits  89.71   86.54   91.00   87.45   90.73 
Tangible common equity ratio(8)  6.75   6.42   6.40   5.94   5.97 
           
COMMON SHARE DATA          
Earnings per common share (basic) $0.62  $0.44  $0.55  $0.47  $0.47 
Earnings per common share (diluted)  0.61   0.43   0.55   0.47   0.46 
Dividends per common share  0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25 
Book value per common share(9)  15.90   15.70   15.06   14.22   14.06 
Closing stock price  23.79   22.19   20.32   19.63   19.94 
Market price/book value(10)  149.62%  141.34%  134.93%  138.05%  141.82%
Price earnings ratio(11)  9.40   12.71   9.31   10.41   10.46 
Annualized dividend yield(12)  4.20%  4.51%  4.92%  5.09%  5.02%
           
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS          
Consolidated:          
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.99%  12.77%  12.54%  12.53%  12.18%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  10.34   10.14   9.93   9.89   9.59 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  8.74   8.44   8.51   8.33   8.36 
Common equity tier 1 ratio  9.77   9.56   9.37   9.32   9.02 
West Bank:          
Total risk-based capital ratio  13.53%  13.35%  13.17%  13.21%  12.90%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  12.61   12.44   12.26   12.29   11.99 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  10.66   10.35   10.50   10.36   10.46 
Common equity tier 1 ratio  12.61   12.44   12.26   12.29   11.99 

(1) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(2) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(3) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(6) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(7) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.        
(8) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(9) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(10) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(11) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(12) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $40,018  $25,171  $26,875  $35,796  $39,253 
Interest-earning deposits with banks  180,218   324,502   109,265   212,450   171,357 
Securities purchased under agreements to resell  141,742   121,413   96,792   96,955    
Securities available for sale, at fair value  456,410   468,447   537,856   536,709   546,619 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  15,180   15,167   15,190   15,311   15,216 
Loans  2,991,638   3,001,690   3,008,888   2,966,357   3,016,471 
Allowance for credit losses  (30,523)  (30,525)  (30,515)  (30,539)  (30,526)
Loans, net  2,961,115   2,971,165   2,978,373   2,935,818   2,985,945 
Premises and equipment, net  107,619   108,380   109,212   109,806   110,270 
Bank-owned life insurance  46,500   46,192   45,875   45,567   45,272 
Other assets  62,171   61,807   66,042   68,257   72,737 
Total assets $4,010,973  $4,142,244  $3,985,480  $4,056,669  $3,986,669 
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $3,334,972  $3,468,470  $3,306,517  $3,391,993  $3,324,518 
Borrowings  375,221   376,406   389,076   390,260   391,445 
Other liabilities  30,037   31,383   34,754   33,486   32,833 
Stockholders’ equity  270,743   265,985   255,133   240,930   237,873 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,010,973  $4,142,244  $3,985,480  $4,056,669  $3,986,669 
           
  For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Assets $4,027,218  $4,104,279  $4,004,769  $4,016,490  $3,944,789 
Loans  2,971,497   2,982,754   2,959,962   2,989,638   3,016,119 
Deposits  3,348,255   3,418,539   3,333,800   3,353,982   3,284,394 
Stockholders’ equity  269,453   259,932   242,245   234,399   229,874 


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
LOANS March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Commercial $471,423  $505,059  $511,316  $500,854  $531,267 
Real estate:          
Construction, land and land development  376,059   426,833   448,660   459,037   451,230 
1-4 family residential first mortgages  139,118   93,122   87,784   86,173   86,292 
Home equity  27,084   26,088   27,083   24,285   21,961 
Commercial  1,958,189   1,929,766   1,912,235   1,875,857   1,909,330 
Consumer and other  22,257   23,374   24,697   22,900   19,323 
   2,994,130   3,004,242   3,011,775   2,969,106   3,019,403 
Net unamortized fees and costs  (2,492)  (2,552)  (2,887)  (2,749)  (2,932)
Total loans $2,991,638  $3,001,690  $3,008,888  $2,966,357  $3,016,471 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (30,523)  (30,525)  (30,515)  (30,539)  (30,526)
Net loans $2,961,115  $2,971,165  $2,978,373  $2,935,818  $2,985,945 
           
CREDIT QUALITY          
Pass $2,952,824  $2,952,015  $2,973,103  $2,958,318  $3,011,231 
Watch  41,306   52,227   38,672   10,788   7,991 
Substandard              181 
Doubtful               
Total loans $2,994,130  $3,004,242  $3,011,775  $2,969,106  $3,019,403 
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing demand $511,013  $540,358  $512,869  $521,990  $519,771 
Interest-bearing demand  489,990   577,814   448,731   461,207   517,409 
Savings and money market - non-brokered  1,731,835   1,739,790   1,677,543   1,749,049   1,490,189 
Money market - brokered  86,304   99,718   121,849   98,877   143,423 
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,819,142   2,957,680   2,760,992   2,831,123   2,670,792 
Time - non-brokered  485,658   455,944   462,542   451,463   461,655 
Time - brokered  30,172   54,846   82,983   109,407   192,071 
Total time deposits  515,830   510,790   545,525   560,870   653,726 
Total deposits $3,334,972  $3,468,470  $3,306,517  $3,391,993  $3,324,518 
           
BORROWINGS          
Subordinated notes, net $80,221  $80,156  $80,090  $80,024  $79,959 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  270,000   270,000   270,000   270,000   270,000 
Long-term debt  25,000   26,250   38,986   40,236   41,486 
Total borrowings $375,221  $376,406  $389,076  $390,260  $391,445 
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock $  $  $  $  $ 
Common stock  3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000 
Additional paid-in capital  36,553   37,231   36,473   35,773   35,072 
Retained earnings  300,596   294,259   291,069   285,990   282,247 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (69,406)  (68,505)  (75,409)  (83,833)  (82,446)
Total stockholders’ equity $270,743  $265,985  $255,133  $240,930  $237,873 


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $40,946 $41,992  $42,198 $41,666 $40,988
Securities:          
Taxable  2,143  2,355   2,643  2,685  2,788
Tax-exempt  638  677   739  742  743
Deposits with banks  2,047  2,808   2,087  2,847  1,617
Securities purchased under agreements to resell  1,617  1,370   1,258  22  
Total interest income  47,391  49,202   48,925  47,962  46,136
Interest expense:          
Deposits  19,261  21,112   22,539  22,676  21,423
Subordinated notes  1,104  1,109   1,107  1,104  1,105
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,244  2,316   2,292  2,259  2,235
Long-term debt  397  459   486  504  518
Total interest expense  23,006  24,996   26,424  26,543  25,281
Net interest income  24,385  24,206   22,501  21,419  20,855
Credit loss expense           
Net interest income after credit loss expense  24,385  24,206   22,501  21,419  20,855
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  508  493   491  486  471
Debit card interchange income  472  493   477  478  446
Trust services  1,010  964   894  801  777
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  308  317   308  295  282
Realized securities losses, net    (3,959)      
Other income  256  800   333  350  267
Total noninterest income (loss)  2,554  (892)  2,503  2,410  2,243
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  7,632  7,579   7,457  7,343  7,004
Occupancy and equipment  2,006  2,083   2,090  2,034  1,963
Data processing  596  673   663  643  617
Technology and software  774  789   794  791  786
FDIC insurance  473  475   637  670  587
Professional fees  278  297   303  303  308
Other expenses  1,706  1,833   1,606  1,701  1,798
Total noninterest expense  13,465  13,729   13,550  13,485  13,063
Income before income taxes  13,474  9,585   11,454  10,344  10,035
Income taxes  2,902  2,160   2,140  2,365  2,193
Net income $10,572 $7,425  $9,314 $7,979 $7,842
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.62 $0.44  $0.55 $0.47 $0.47
Diluted earnings per common share $0.61 $0.43  $0.55 $0.47 $0.46


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:          
Net interest income (GAAP) $24,385  $24,206  $22,501  $21,419  $20,855 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)  72   70   61   59   66 
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  24,457   24,276   22,562   21,478   20,921 
Average interest-earning assets  3,821,463   3,893,827   3,790,154   3,799,081   3,717,441 
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  2.59%  2.47%  2.36%  2.27%  2.28%
           
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:          
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $24,457  $24,276  $22,562  $21,478  $20,921 
Noninterest income  2,554   (892)  2,503   2,410   2,243 
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net     3,959          
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net  2            8 
Adjusted income  27,013   27,343   25,065   23,888   23,172 
Noninterest expense  13,465   13,729   13,550   13,485   13,063 
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP)(2)  49.85%  50.21%  54.06%  56.45%  56.37%

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. 
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766


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