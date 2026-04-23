ARKO to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

RICHMOND, Va., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

ARKO Corp.’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 605-1792

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8728

Webcast: ARKO's Q1 2026 Earnings Call

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 660-6853

International replay number: (201) 612-7415

Replay ID: 13760314

A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar. We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. ET start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our retail segment operates retail convenience stores under more than 25 regional store brands in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. Our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; our fleet fueling segment includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations), and commissions from the sales of fuel using proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and our GPM Petroleum segment primarily engages in inter-segment transactions related to the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of our sites that sell fuel in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments. In February 2026, we completed the initial public offering of our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp., which is the primary operating entity for the wholesale, fleet fueling, and GPMP segments. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com. To learn more about APC visit: https://www.arkopetroleum.com/.

Media Contact

Jordan Mann

ARKO Corp.

ARKO Petroleum Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ARKO@elevate-ir.com