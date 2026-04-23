Barnes & Noble Education to Host Investor Day on June 25, 2026

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) , (“Barnes & Noble Education,” “BNED,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” “our”), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, June 25, 2026, broadcast live from the New York Stock Exchange.

During the event, BNED’s leadership team will present a comprehensive overview of the Company’s strategy, key growth drivers, and financial outlook. The presentation will highlight BNED’s focus on improving affordability and outcomes for students, expanding its First Day® programs, and enhancing its omnichannel campus retail model to better serve institutional partners and customers.

Management will also outline key priorities to support sustainable growth, including scaling its academic solutions platform, strengthening general merchandise performance, and driving improved operating leverage and capital efficiency.

The live webcast will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors may register to participate in the webcast here: https://bnedinvestor.netlify.app/

A replay of the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available following the event in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and information relating to us and our business that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used in this communication, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “continue to,” “committed to,” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and such statements include but are not limited to those related to the Company’s strategy, key growth drivers, long-term financial framework, strategic initiatives, and expected trends in financial results. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, the outcome of which is subject to certain risks, including, but not limited to: the amount of our indebtedness and ability to comply with covenants contained in our credit agreement; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity levels to support ongoing inventory purchases and related vendor payments in a timely manner; slower than anticipated pace of adoption of our BNC First Day® equitable and inclusive access course material models; our dependency on strategic service provider relationships and the potential for adverse operational and financial changes to these strategic service provider relationships; non-renewal of our managed bookstore, physical and/or online store contracts; general competitive conditions; a decline in college enrollment or decreased funding available for students; technological changes, including the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies for educational content; disruptions to our information technology systems, infrastructure, data, supplier systems, and customer ordering and payment systems due to computer malware, viruses, hacking and phishing attacks; disruption of or interference with third party service providers and our own proprietary technology; and changes in applicable domestic and international laws, rules or regulations or changes in enforcement practices, including, without limitation, U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, tariffs, import and export control laws and regulations, changes to consumer data privacy rights legislation, as well as related guidance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025, filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law or regulation.

Media & Investor Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

BNED@fnkir.com

646-809-4048