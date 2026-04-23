Polaryx Therapeutics to Participate in National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association Annual Family Conference

PARAMUS, NJ, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PLYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), today announced its participation in the National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association (NTSAD) Annual Family Conference, taking place April 30 through May 3, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia.

“The NTSAD Annual Family Conference is an important opportunity to connect directly with the families and advocates at the heart of the rare disease community,” said Alex Yang, J.D., LL.M., Chief Executive Officer of Polaryx Therapeutics. “These interactions are invaluable as we advance PLX-200 in a meaningful Phase 2 basket trial and our broader pipeline with the goal of delivering disease-modifying therapies for patients with significant unmet need.”

The NTSAD Annual Family Conference is a leading gathering of patients, caregivers, clinicians, and researchers dedicated to advancing care and treatment for individuals affected by Tay-Sachs, Sandhoff disease, and related disorders. Polaryx will engage directly with the patient and advocacy community, share updates on its clinical development programs, and reinforce its commitment to advancing therapies for underserved pediatric populations.

Polaryx’s lead program, PLX-200, is an oral small molecule designed to target multiple underlying disease mechanisms across several LSDs, including Sandhoff disease, and is being advanced through the SOTERIA Phase 2 basket trial evaluating multiple indications. Polaryx believes that active engagement with the patient community is critical to informing clinical development and accelerating the delivery of meaningful treatment options.

About Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff Disease

Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases are part of a group of inherited disorders called GM2 gangliosidoses, resulting from deficiencies in the hexosaminidase enzyme. This mutation leads to an accumulation of GM2 ganglioside in nerve cells, resulting in rapid neurodegeneration. While the prevalence of Tay-Sachs disease is approximately one in 100,000 births, Sandhoff disease is much rarer with a prevalence of approximately 0.67 per 100,000 births. We believe that there are approximately 1,200 Sandhoff disease patients in the United States, Europe and select regions of the ROW. There is currently no established standard of care for these diseases.

About the SOTERIA Trial

SOTERIA is a Phase 2, open-label, single arm trial intended to assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of Polaryx’s lead drug candidate, PLX-200, in CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease, four different LSDs whose patient populations Polaryx believes represent approximately one quarter of the LSD population. SOTERIA is designed to be flexible, resource-efficient, and provide important data and information important to PLX-200’s future clinical development. Polaryx received a safe to proceed letter in October 2025 from the FDA and plans to initiate SOTERIA in the second half of 2026 in trial sites in the United States as well as in Europe and Asia or other foreign jurisdictions. Designed with a high degree of flexibility, SOTERIA represents a resource-efficient opportunity to validate PLX-200’s preclinical science across multiple LSDs while gathering data that will be invaluable in planning PLX-200’s future development pathway, including the initiation of potentially pivotal trials. For the CLN2 and CLN3 cohorts, although the entire trial is open label, these cohorts will incorporate analyses comparing natural history data as a control arm to PLX-200’s treated arm. A natural history study is a preplanned observational study intended to track the course of the disease. Should the data demonstrate compelling clinical activity, Polaryx may seek conditional marketing authorization.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Polaryx’s clinical development plans for PLX-200, including the timing for initiation of the SOTERIA trial. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Polaryx believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Polaryx’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Polaryx’s clinical trials; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Polaryx’s clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Polaryx’s most recently filed Form 10-K with the SEC and subsequent disclosure documents Polaryx may file with the SEC. Polaryx claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Polaryx expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

media@polaryx.com

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

investor@polaryx.com