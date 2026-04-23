Tristan Thompson Joins Introduction.com as Founding Partner, Backing the Rise of the $400B+ In-Person Connection Economy

New York, NY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction.com , a private, invite-only professional community headquartered in New York City, has announced that NBA champion and investor Tristan Thompson has joined as a founding partner.

The announcement comes at a time when the global in-person connection economy has surpassed $400 billion, with companies heavily investing in real-world experiences, curated networks, and high-trust relationships. As AI accelerates and digital interactions become infinite, access to trusted, in-person relationships is becoming increasingly valuable.

Introduction.com builds both the connections and the infrastructure to power this shift.

Rather than positioning itself as a traditional networking platform or members club, Introduction.com is a high-trust community for entrepreneurs, investors, and operators across finance, blockchain, AI, and deep tech. Introduction.com combines curated introductions, digital infrastructure, and intentional in-person environments to facilitate relationships that directly lead to career acceleration, capital formation, partnerships, and company building.

Thompson’s involvement reflects a natural extension of how he has built his network over time bridging influence across both digital platforms and real-world relationships.

“Everything I’ve built has come from relationships, both online and in person,” said Tristan Thompson. “As the world becomes more digital, real access becomes more important. Introduction.com is about putting the right people in the right rooms and actually creating opportunities from that.”

Introduction.com hosts closed-door gatherings and high-signal events designed to create direct access between decision-makers. The focus is not on scale, but on density: bringing together individuals who actively deploy capital, build companies, and move markets at the forefront of innovation and adoption.

Thompson joins a growing roster of members including leaders such as Andranik Mnatsakanyan (Visa), Jonathan King (Coinbase Ventures), and Verina Hanien (SVB), among others shaping the future of finance and frontier technologies.

“Most platforms focus on access at scale. We focus on access that actually converts,” said Introduction.com Co-Founder Mickey Hardy. “The next generation of opportunity isn’t driven by who you follow, it’s driven by who you can sit across from. Tristan has operated in that world for years, and bringing that into a curated community and structured platform is a natural evolution.”

As capital gravitates toward the tangible infrastructure of the future, Introduction.com is the primary catalyst for this shift: moving beyond traditional networking into an ecosystem built around programmable, high-trust human architecture. By collapsing the distance between visionaries and capital, the platform accelerates the pace at which technology is deployed for the betterment of humanity.

The few, shaping the many.

About Introduction.com

Introduction.com is a private, invite-only professional community designed to facilitate high-trust relationships between entrepreneurs, investors, and operators across finance, blockchain, AI, and deep tech. Through curated introductions, intentional in-person environments, and supporting digital infrastructure, the platform enables meaningful connections that lead to real-world outcomes, from capital formation to company building. By prioritizing quality over scale, Introduction.com is the connection layer for those actively shaping the future of technology.

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