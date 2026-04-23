Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $10.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 20, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 6, 2026.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report continued momentum in our core earnings this quarter, highlighted by our sixth consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion. Quarter-over-quarter, net interest margin increased seven basis points as net interest income grew 3%. These results reflect the ongoing favorable repricing and remixing of our loan portfolio which, along with improving funding dynamics, positions us well for continued earnings momentum in the periods ahead.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “During the quarter, we made strategic investments to strengthen our deposit franchise. We expanded our Corporate Banking team with the addition of four high-powered deposit-focused relationship officers who will accelerate our growth in relationship‑based middle-market commercial deposits. In parallel, we formed a new Specialty Deposits team specifically focused on select high-value deposit verticals in order to further diversify our funding sources.”

Mr. Montanaro concluded, “Our partnership with The Lab Consulting, a management consulting firm engaged to support process improvement and operational efficiency initiatives, is now well underway, and we are encouraged by the early momentum of this initiative. The opportunities identified to streamline processes, enhance automation, and improve the client experience support our commitment to operational excellence and scalable growth. Collectively, these actions position us well to continue delivering sustainable earnings improvement and long‑term shareholder value.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased 5.5% to $13.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, reflecting ongoing strengthening of core earnings.

Net interest margin expanded by seven basis points to 2.21%, extending the momentum of margin improvement for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Continued advancing the loan portfolio diversification strategy by growing commercial business, construction, and home equity loans by 18.5%, 14.3% and 4.0%, respectively, while strategically reducing multifamily mortgage exposure.

Tangible book value per share improved $0.09, or 0.9%, to $10.02.





Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.61 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $13.2 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2025.

Investment securities totaled $1.09 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $19.3 million, or 1.7%, from December 31, 2025.

Loans receivable totaled $5.78 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $25.8 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting increases in commercial and industrial (“C&I”) and construction loans, partially offset by a decrease in multifamily mortgage loans, which reflects our ongoing strategic remix of the portfolio.

Deposits were $5.73 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $17.5 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2025.

Borrowings were $1.06 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $35.0 million, or 3.2%, from December 31, 2025, reflecting reductions in overnight borrowings, partially offset by an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances.

At March 31, 2026, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.45 billion, representing 32.2% of total assets.





Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin expanded by seven basis points to 2.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The increase for the quarter was primarily driven by lower costs and average balances on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower average yields on interest-earning assets.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net interest income increased $1.3 million to $39.2 million from $38.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $552,000 and $494,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $422,000 and $544,000.





Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, non-interest income increased $523,000, or 9.4%, to $6.1 million from $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $1.0 million on the sale of properties held for sale in the current period.

Fees and service charges decreased $373,000, or 28.8%, to $922,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by the absence of $245,000 in loan related fee income associated with the payoff of a single construction loan recorded in the prior period.

Electronic banking fees and charges decreased $84,000, or 17.8%, to $389,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $473,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower income from interchange fees.





Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, non-interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 3.6%, to $32.3 million from $31.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits, net occupancy, and advertising, partially offset by decreases in other expense.

Salary and benefits expense increased $943,000 to $19.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $18.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase in payroll taxes and employee benefits associated with the start of a new calendar year and a non-recurring severance charge of $205,000 recorded in the current period.

Net occupancy expense of premises increased $375,000 to $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, driven by seasonally higher snow removal expenses of $527,000 recorded in the current period.

Advertising and marketing expense increased $253,000 to $665,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $412,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by higher advertising expenses across various formats.

Other expense decreased $377,000 to $3.5 million for the quarter March 31, 2026 from $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by the absence of non-recurring professional fees incurred in the prior period associated with the Company’s partnership with The Lab Consulting and a decline in fraud losses in the current period. Changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.





Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $2.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.8% in each respective period.





Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets increased $1.1 million to $52.4 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at March 31, 2026 from $51.3 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at December 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $626,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $669,000, or 0.05% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $391,000, compared to $567,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was primarily due to loan growth and charge-offs associated with certain individually evaluated loans, partially offset by quantitative risk factor adjustments.

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $44.7 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $235,000 from $45.0 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The decrease in the ACL from December 31, 2025 was primarily driven by loan charge-offs, partially offset by a provision for credit losses, as noted above.





Capital

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, book value per share increased $0.09, or 0.8%, to $11.79 while tangible book value per share increased $0.09, or 0.9%, to $10.02.

At March 31, 2026, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $68.7 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $2.7 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $8.2 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.

At March 31, 2026, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.65%. Additionally, the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of March 31, 2026.





This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 2026 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Category: Earnings

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,836 $ 147,340 $ (23,504 ) -16.0 % Securities available for sale 983,325 1,000,397 (17,072 ) -1.7 % Securities held to maturity 110,581 112,800 (2,219 ) -2.0 % Loans held-for-sale 12,183 8,786 3,397 38.7 % Loans receivable 5,779,181 5,753,393 25,788 0.4 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,723 ) (44,958 ) (235 ) -0.5 % Net loans receivable 5,734,458 5,708,435 26,023 0.5 % Premises and equipment 41,896 42,559 (663 ) -1.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 55,737 57,212 (1,475 ) -2.6 % Accrued interest receivable 28,304 27,420 884 3.2 % Goodwill 113,525 113,525 — — % Core deposit intangible 1,080 1,198 (118 ) -9.8 % Bank owned life insurance 312,050 309,404 2,646 0.9 % Deferred income taxes, net 50,961 51,617 (656 ) -1.3 % Other assets 39,720 40,185 (465 ) -1.2 % Total assets $ 7,607,656 $ 7,620,878 $ (13,222 ) -0.2 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 631,506 $ 627,180 $ 4,326 0.7 % Interest-bearing 5,097,576 5,084,370 13,206 0.3 % Total deposits 5,729,082 5,711,550 17,532 0.3 % Borrowings 1,060,000 1,095,000 (35,000 ) -3.2 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,317 18,474 843 4.6 % Other liabilities 36,225 38,458 (2,233 ) -5.8 % Total liabilities 6,844,624 6,863,482 (18,858 ) -0.3 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 648 648 — — % Paid-in capital 495,442 494,959 483 0.1 % Retained earnings 349,881 346,749 3,132 0.9 % Unearned ESOP shares (17,511 ) (17,997 ) 486 2.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,428 ) (66,963 ) 1,535 2.3 % Total stockholders' equity 763,032 757,396 5,636 0.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,607,656 $ 7,620,878 $ (13,222 ) -0.2 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.03 % 9.94 % 0.09 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.65 % 8.56 % 0.09 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,739 64,739 — — % Book value per share $ 11.79 $ 11.70 $ 0.09 0.8 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.02 $ 9.93 $ 0.09 0.9 %





_________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Interest income Loans $ 66,310 $ 67,410 $ (1,100 ) -1.6 % Taxable investment securities 11,425 11,623 (198 ) -1.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 34 35 (1 ) -2.9 % Other interest-earning assets 1,400 1,584 (184 ) -11.6 % Total interest income 79,169 80,652 (1,483 ) -1.8 % Interest expense Deposits 31,045 33,148 (2,103 ) -6.3 % Borrowings 8,888 9,535 (647 ) -6.8 % Total interest expense 39,933 42,683 (2,750 ) -6.4 % Net interest income 39,236 37,969 1,267 3.3 % Provision for credit losses 391 567 (176 ) -31.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,845 37,402 1,443 3.9 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 922 1,295 (373 ) -28.8 % Gain on sale of loans 193 224 (31 ) -13.8 % Income from bank owned life insurance 2,646 2,710 (64 ) -2.4 % Electronic banking fees and charges 389 473 (84 ) -17.8 % Other income 1,944 869 1,075 123.7 % Total non-interest income 6,094 5,571 523 9.4 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,316 18,373 943 5.1 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,263 2,888 375 13.0 % Equipment and systems 3,975 4,007 (32 ) -0.8 % Advertising and marketing 665 412 253 61.4 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,302 1,357 (55 ) -4.1 % Directors' compensation 307 306 1 0.3 % Other expense 3,471 3,848 (377 ) -9.8 % Total non-interest expense 32,299 31,191 1,108 3.6 % Income before income taxes 12,640 11,782 858 7.3 % Income taxes 2,503 2,333 170 7.3 % Net income $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 688 7.3 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.01 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 7,005 $ 6,987 $ 18 Dividend payout ratio 69.1 % 73.9 % -4.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,908 62,858 50 Diluted 63,251 63,061 190





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)



(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,785,095 $ 5,778,680 $ 6,415 0.1 % Taxable investment securities 1,194,487 1,185,602 8,885 0.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 5,669 5,902 (233 ) -3.9 % Other interest-earning assets 106,967 123,475 (16,508 ) -13.4 % Total interest-earning assets 7,092,218 7,093,659 (1,441 ) -0.0 % Non-interest-earning assets 455,725 455,752 (27 ) -0.0 % Total assets $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ (1,468 ) -0.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,402,177 $ 2,385,397 $ 16,780 0.7 % Savings 761,090 759,247 1,843 0.2 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,181,526 1,201,950 (20,424 ) -1.7 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 755,461 756,179 (718 ) -0.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,100,254 5,102,773 (2,519 ) -0.0 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 861,445 998,760 (137,315 ) -13.7 % Other borrowings 133,833 38,478 95,355 247.8 % Total borrowings 995,278 1,037,238 (41,960 ) -4.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,095,532 6,140,011 (44,479 ) -0.7 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 633,494 595,035 38,459 6.5 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,644 59,447 197 0.3 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 693,138 654,482 38,656 5.9 % Total liabilities 6,788,670 6,794,493 (5,823 ) -0.1 % Stockholders' equity 759,273 754,918 4,355 0.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ (1,468 ) -0.0 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.35 % 115.53 % 0.82 % 0.7 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.58 % 4.67 % -0.09 % Taxable investment securities 3.83 % 3.92 % -0.09 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.37 % 2.36 % 0.01 % Other interest-earning assets 5.24 % 5.13 % 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 4.47 % 4.55 % -0.08 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.34 % 2.51 % -0.17 % Savings 1.26 % 1.40 % -0.14 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.20 % 3.45 % -0.25 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.71 % 2.72 % -0.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.43 % 2.60 % -0.17 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.56 % 3.66 % -0.10 % Other borrowings 3.66 % 4.13 % -0.47 % Total borrowings 3.57 % 3.68 % -0.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.62 % 2.78 % -0.16 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.85 % 1.77 % 0.08 % Net interest margin (3) 2.21 % 2.14 % 0.07 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.02 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.71 % 1.65 % 0.06 % Efficiency ratio (4) 71.25 % 71.64 % -0.39 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.04 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.34 % 5.01 % 0.33 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.34 % 5.96 % 0.38 %





_________________________ (1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,836 $ 147,340 $ 130,139 $ 167,269 $ 126,095 Securities available for sale 983,325 1,000,397 1,016,182 1,012,969 1,003,393 Securities held to maturity 110,581 112,800 116,681 120,217 124,859 Loans held-for-sale 12,183 8,786 6,650 5,931 6,187 Loans receivable 5,779,181 5,753,393 5,767,419 5,812,937 5,846,175 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,723 ) (44,958 ) (45,060 ) (46,191 ) (44,455 ) Net loans receivable 5,734,458 5,708,435 5,722,359 5,766,746 5,801,720 Premises and equipment 41,896 42,559 43,222 43,897 44,192 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 55,737 57,212 62,011 64,261 62,261 Accrued interest receivable 28,304 27,420 29,460 28,098 28,521 Goodwill 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 Core deposit intangible 1,080 1,198 1,317 1,436 1,554 Bank owned life insurance 312,050 309,404 307,248 304,717 303,629 Deferred income taxes, net 50,961 51,617 51,587 55,203 52,913 Other assets 39,720 40,185 47,629 56,181 64,292 Total assets $ 7,607,656 $ 7,620,878 $ 7,648,010 $ 7,740,450 $ 7,733,141 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 631,506 $ 627,180 $ 578,481 $ 582,045 $ 587,118 Interest-bearing 5,097,576 5,084,370 5,053,401 5,093,172 5,120,230 Total deposits 5,729,082 5,711,550 5,631,882 5,675,217 5,707,348 Borrowings 1,060,000 1,095,000 1,206,497 1,256,491 1,213,976 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,317 18,474 19,261 19,317 19,981 Other liabilities 36,225 38,458 37,166 43,463 43,723 Total liabilities 6,844,624 6,863,482 6,894,806 6,994,488 6,985,028 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 648 648 648 646 646 Paid-in capital 495,442 494,959 494,490 494,546 494,131 Retained earnings 349,881 346,749 344,287 341,744 341,921 Unearned ESOP shares (17,511 ) (17,997 ) (18,484 ) (18,970 ) (19,457 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,428 ) (66,963 ) (67,737 ) (72,004 ) (69,128 ) Total stockholders' equity 763,032 757,396 753,204 745,962 748,113 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,607,656 $ 7,620,878 $ 7,648,010 $ 7,740,450 $ 7,733,141 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.03 % 9.94 % 9.85 % 9.64 % 9.67 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.65 % 8.56 % 8.47 % 8.27 % 8.31 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,739 64,739 64,739 64,577 64,580 Book value per share $ 11.79 $ 11.70 $ 11.63 $ 11.55 $ 11.58 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.02 $ 9.93 $ 9.86 $ 9.77 $ 9.80





_________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



(Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,555,001 $ 2,619,124 $ 2,640,737 $ 2,709,654 $ 2,733,406 Nonresidential mortgage 1,012,422 990,178 988,969 986,556 988,074 Commercial business 201,277 169,884 142,304 138,755 140,224 Construction 207,765 181,766 189,626 177,713 174,722 Total commercial loans 3,976,465 3,960,952 3,961,636 4,012,678 4,036,426 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,741,023 1,730,543 1,749,362 1,748,591 1,761,465 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 61,379 59,046 54,116 50,737 49,699 Other consumer 2,377 2,523 2,487 2,533 2,859 Total consumer loans 63,756 61,569 56,603 53,270 52,558 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,781,244 5,753,064 5,767,601 5,814,539 5,850,449 Unaccreted yield adjustments (2,063 ) 329 (182 ) (1,602 ) (4,274 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,779,181 5,753,393 5,767,419 5,812,937 5,846,175 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,723 ) (44,958 ) (45,060 ) (46,191 ) (44,455 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,734,458 $ 5,708,435 $ 5,722,359 $ 5,766,746 $ 5,801,720 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans – 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ 20,494 $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 52,379 51,306 44,085 45,597 37,683 Total nonperforming loans 52,379 51,306 64,579 45,597 37,683 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale — — — — — Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 52,379 $ 51,306 $ 64,579 $ 45,597 $ 37,683 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.91 % 0.89 % 1.12 % 0.78 % 0.64 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.69 % 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.49 % Classified loans $ 97,384 $ 97,542 $ 117,780 $ 118,418 $ 113,470 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.76 % ACL to nonperforming loans 85.38 % 87.63 % 69.78 % 101.30 % 117.97 % Net charge-offs $ 626 $ 669 $ 1,049 $ 49 $ 368 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.03 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



(Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 631,506 $ 627,180 $ 578,481 $ 582,045 $ 587,118 Interest-bearing demand 2,375,565 2,376,825 2,334,560 2,362,222 2,410,925 Savings 763,016 769,742 751,253 754,376 758,239 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,201,752 1,180,370 1,208,408 1,218,920 1,218,479 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 757,243 757,433 759,180 757,654 732,587 Interest-bearing deposits 5,097,576 5,084,370 5,053,401 5,093,172 5,120,230 Total deposits 5,729,082 5,711,550 5,631,882 5,675,217 5,707,348 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 900,000 800,000 1,006,497 1,106,491 1,028,976 Overnight borrowings 160,000 295,000 200,000 150,000 185,000 Total borrowings 1,060,000 1,095,000 1,206,497 1,256,491 1,213,976 Total funding $ 6,789,082 $ 6,806,550 $ 6,838,379 $ 6,931,708 $ 6,921,324 Loans as a % of deposits 100.3 % 100.1 % 101.7 % 101.7 % 101.8 % Deposits as a % of total funding 84.4 % 83.9 % 82.4 % 81.9 % 82.5 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 15.6 % 16.1 % 17.6 % 18.1 % 17.5 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported) (1) $ 2,199,708 $ 2,158,440 $ 2,040,021 $ 1,989,095 $ 1,959,070 Uninsured deposits (adjusted) (2) $ 839,094 $ 800,998 $ 804,209 $ 813,780 $ 799,238





_________________________ (1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank. (2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Interest income Loans $ 66,310 $ 67,410 $ 68,349 $ 66,485 $ 64,768 Taxable investment securities 11,425 11,623 12,600 12,322 12,738 Tax-exempt investment securities 34 35 41 49 55 Other interest-earning assets 1,400 1,584 1,518 1,549 1,773 Total interest income 79,169 80,652 82,508 80,405 79,334 Interest expense Deposits 31,045 33,148 33,931 33,607 34,912 Borrowings 8,888 9,535 10,873 10,955 10,380 Total interest expense 39,933 42,683 44,804 44,562 45,292 Net interest income 39,236 37,969 37,704 35,843 34,042 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 391 567 (82 ) 1,785 366 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 38,845 37,402 37,786 34,058 33,676 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 922 1,295 892 655 573 Gain on sale of loans 193 224 199 190 112 Income from bank owned life insurance 2,646 2,710 2,689 2,869 2,617 Electronic banking fees and charges 389 473 416 442 391 Other income 1,944 869 1,651 835 869 Total non-interest income 6,094 5,571 5,847 4,991 4,562 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,316 18,373 18,745 18,093 17,700 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,263 2,888 3,307 2,820 3,075 Equipment and systems 3,975 4,007 3,974 4,030 3,921 Advertising and marketing 665 412 562 615 609 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,302 1,357 1,301 1,395 1,450 Directors' compensation 307 306 307 307 326 Other expense 3,471 3,848 3,470 3,633 3,309 Total non-interest expense 32,299 31,191 31,666 30,893 30,390 Income before income taxes 12,640 11,782 11,967 8,156 7,848 Income taxes 2,503 2,333 2,461 1,387 1,200 Net income $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 $ 6,769 $ 6,648 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 7,005 $ 6,987 $ 6,963 $ 6,946 $ 6,933 Dividend payout ratio 69.1 % 73.9 % 73.2 % 102.6 % 104.3 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,908 62,858 62,741 62,597 62,548 Diluted 63,251 63,061 62,951 62,755 62,713





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,785,095 $ 5,778,680 $ 5,806,767 $ 5,830,421 $ 5,805,045 Taxable investment securities 1,194,487 1,185,602 1,236,705 1,227,825 1,251,612 Tax-exempt investment securities 5,669 5,902 6,856 8,039 9,135 Other interest-earning assets 106,967 123,475 115,776 117,622 110,736 Total interest-earning assets 7,092,218 7,093,659 7,166,104 7,183,907 7,176,528 Non-interest-earning assets 455,725 455,752 453,215 454,975 457,206 Total assets $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 $ 7,638,882 $ 7,633,734 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,402,177 $ 2,385,397 $ 2,343,809 $ 2,342,523 $ 2,405,974 Savings 761,090 759,247 754,244 754,192 751,243 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,181,526 1,201,950 1,211,026 1,215,661 1,215,767 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 755,461 756,179 755,813 744,345 730,612 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,100,254 5,102,773 5,064,892 5,056,721 5,103,596 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 861,445 998,760 1,077,146 1,083,902 1,028,958 Other borrowings 133,833 38,478 85,489 107,582 93,389 Total borrowings 995,278 1,037,238 1,162,635 1,191,484 1,122,347 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,095,532 6,140,011 6,227,527 6,248,205 6,225,943 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 633,494 595,035 581,625 582,085 602,647 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,644 59,447 65,024 64,405 59,919 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 693,138 654,482 646,649 646,490 662,566 Total liabilities 6,788,670 6,794,493 6,874,176 6,894,695 6,888,509 Stockholders' equity 759,273 754,918 745,143 744,187 745,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 $ 7,638,882 $ 7,633,734 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.35 % 115.53 % 115.07 % 114.98 % 115.27 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.58 % 4.67 % 4.71 % 4.56 % 4.46 % Taxable investment securities 3.83 % 3.92 % 4.08 % 4.01 % 4.07 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.37 % 2.36 % 2.42 % 2.43 % 2.43 % Other interest-earning assets 5.24 % 5.13 % 5.24 % 5.27 % 6.40 % Total interest-earning assets 4.47 % 4.55 % 4.61 % 4.48 % 4.42 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.34 % 2.51 % 2.63 % 2.63 % 2.73 % Savings 1.26 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.33 % 1.30 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.20 % 3.45 % 3.56 % 3.56 % 3.73 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.71 % 2.72 % 2.67 % 2.62 % 2.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.43 % 2.60 % 2.68 % 2.66 % 2.74 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.56 % 3.66 % 3.69 % 3.60 % 3.63 % Other borrowings 3.66 % 4.13 % 4.44 % 4.45 % 4.41 % Total borrowings 3.57 % 3.68 % 3.74 % 3.68 % 3.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.62 % 2.78 % 2.88 % 2.85 % 2.91 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.85 % 1.77 % 1.73 % 1.62 % 1.51 % Net interest margin (3) 2.21 % 2.14 % 2.10 % 2.00 % 1.90 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.66 % 1.62 % 1.59 % Efficiency ratio (4) 71.25 % 71.64 % 72.71 % 75.66 % 78.72 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.35 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.34 % 5.01 % 5.10 % 3.64 % 3.57 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.34 % 5.96 % 6.09 % 4.36 % 4.28 %





_________________________ (1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 $ 6,769 $ 6,648 Non-recurring transactions – net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses — — 178 — — Gain on sale of property held for sale (724 ) — (532 ) — — Adjusted net income $ 9,413 $ 9,449 $ 9,152 $ 6,769 $ 6,648 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 $ 6,769 $ 6,648 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 2,503 2,333 2,461 1,387 1,200 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 391 567 (82 ) 1,785 366 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 13,031 $ 12,349 $ 11,885 $ 9,941 $ 8,214 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares – basic 62,908 62,858 62,741 62,597 62,548 Weighted average common shares – diluted 63,251 63,061 62,951 62,755 62,713 Earnings per share – basic (GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Earnings per share – diluted (GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share – basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share – basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share – diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 $ 7,638,882 $ 7,633,734 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.35 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.48 % 0.35 % 0.35 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 759,273 $ 754,918 $ 745,143 $ 744,187 $ 745,225 Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.34 % 5.01 % 5.10 % 3.64 % 3.57 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.96 % 5.01 % 4.91 % 3.64 % 3.57 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 759,273 $ 754,918 $ 745,143 $ 744,187 $ 745,225 Less: average goodwill (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) Less: average other intangible assets (1,157 ) (1,276 ) (1,395 ) (1,513 ) (1,636 ) Total average tangible equity $ 644,591 $ 640,117 $ 630,223 $ 629,149 $ 630,064 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.34 % 5.96 % 6.09 % 4.36 % 4.28 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.90 % 5.96 % 5.87 % 4.36 % 4.28 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,666 $ 30,893 $ 30,390 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses — — (250 ) — — Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,416 $ 30,893 $ 30,390 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.66 % 1.62 % 1.59 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.62 % 1.59 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,416 $ 30,893 $ 30,390 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 39,236 $ 37,969 $ 37,704 $ 35,843 $ 34,042 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 6,094 5,571 5,847 4,991 4,562 Non-recurring transactions: Gain on sale of property held for sale (1,020 ) — (749 ) — — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 44,310 $ 43,540 $ 42,802 $ 40,834 $ 38,604 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 71.25 % 71.64 % 72.71 % 75.66 % 78.72 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 72.89 % 71.64 % 73.40 % 75.66 % 78.72 %





For further information contact:

Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or

Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kearny Financial Corp.

(973) 244-4500