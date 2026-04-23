AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage : Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to software innovation; it is increasingly becoming an energy-intensive phenomenon. As AI systems grow in size and sophistication, the computational requirements needed to train and run them are triggering a sharp rise in electricity consumption, one that is beginning to strain existing infrastructure. Data centers, once considered purely digital enablers, are now among the most power-demanding assets in the global economy. This evolution is prompting governments, utilities and private enterprises alike to reassess a critical constraint: the limiting factor in AI’s expansion may not be computing power but energy availability. Within this shifting landscape, American Fusion(TM) Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (profile) is positioning itself at the crossroads of advanced energy development and future infrastructure. By focusing on aneutronic fusion and the supporting supply chain, the company aims to develop scalable, efficient energy systems tailored to the needs of AI-driven workloads. Its strategy reflects a broader industry transition from theoretical exploration toward deployable energy solutions capable of sustaining long-term infrastructure demands. American Fusion operates alongside major players at the intersection of AI, energy demand and infrastructure, including NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE), Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK), GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The expansion of AI is fueling a new phase of global data center growth, with electricity demand accelerating rapidly; American Fusion’s emphasis on scalable fusion energy aligns with these emerging market requirements.

At the same time that demand is rising, existing power infrastructure is revealing its boundaries.

While existing energy systems battle to maintain the pace, interest in next-generation energy technologies is increasing, with American Fusion playing an important part in this developing ecosystem.

The company ’s approach focuses not just on reactor development but also on the broader ecosystem needed to sustain fusion energy.

American Fusion exemplifies a wider industry transition by concentrating not only on advancing core technologies but also on establishing the operational foundation required to bring them to market.



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Rising AI Adoption Fuels Surging Electricity Needs

The expansion of artificial intelligence is fueling a new phase of global data center growth, with electricity demand accelerating rapidly. Projections indicate that data center power consumption could rise from approximately 448 terawatt-hours in 2025 to nearly 980 terawatt-hours by 2030, with AI-optimized servers accounting for roughly 44% of that increase.

This upward trend is driven by the computational intensity of modern AI systems, which rely on clusters of high-performance GPUs and specialized hardware operating continuously. As AI adoption spreads across industries, its energy footprint is becoming a central factor in infrastructure planning, marking a fundamental shift in how digital growth translates into physical resource demand.

Large-scale tech entities are leading this expansion. Organizations such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon are committing substantial capital to build out new data center capacity to support generative AI and cloud services. McKinsey & Company reports that generative AI could unlock between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion in annual global economic value, but reaching those numbers will require substantial increases in both data center infrastructure and energy supply. This pressure is particularly visible in regions where hyperscale facilities are concentrated, as electricity demand begins to outpace existing grid capabilities.

Within this environment, American Fusion’s emphasis on scalable fusion energy aligns with emerging market requirements. By targeting continuous, high-efficiency power generation, the company is working toward solutions designed to support energy-intensive AI infrastructure. Its positioning reflects a growing recognition that future advances in computing will depend as much on energy access as on technological innovation.

Legacy Power Grids Face Mounting Strain

At the same time that demand is rising, existing power infrastructure is revealing its boundaries. Many electrical grids were built decades ago to serve predictable residential and industrial consumption patterns, not the concentrated, continuous demands of modern data centers. This imbalance is creating constraints that are slowing the rollout of new AI infrastructure.

These challenges are especially evident in fast-growing regions such as Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has noted increasing load requirements, driven at least partially by industrial expansion and the rapid growth of data centers, with historical trends showing consistent upward pressure on the grid. As new facilities are built, electricity providers are finding it increasingly difficult to supply sufficient power without straining transmission systems.

As a result, project delays are more frequent. Some data center developments are being delayed due to insufficient grid capacity or the extended timelines required to expand transmission infrastructure. This dynamic creates a bottleneck where technological progress is limited not by innovation, but by the physical constraints of energy delivery systems.

American Fusion’s approach is designed to address this challenge by focusing on localized, high-output energy generation. When successfully implemented, fusion-based systems could reduce reliance on centralized grids by providing dedicated power sources for high-demand applications such as data centers. This model aligns with the growing need for flexible, scalable energy solutions that can be deployed closer to end users.

Next-Gen Energy Solutions Gain Traction

While existing energy systems battle to maintain the pace, interest in next-generation energy technologies is increasing. Nuclear fission, renewable energy and especially fusion are being discussed as viable solutions capable of delivering large-scale, reliable electricity without carbon emission issues that come with fossil fuels.

Fusion energy, often viewed as a theoretical development, is now advancing toward practical application. The U.S. Department of Energy explains fusion as the same process that powers the sun, providing potential for unlimited, carbon-free energy if it can be effectively controlled. The International Energy Agency also notes that fusion could be a meaningful component in future electricity systems as global demand continues to rise.

Significant global initiatives are already underway. Projects such as ITER signify large-scale international collaboration working to validate sustained fusion reactions at scale. At the same time, private-sector investment is moving upward as companies compete to bring fusion technologies to market.

American Fusion is an important piece of this developing ecosystem, with a focus on aneutronic fusion, a form of fusion that produces minimal neutron radiation and may offer advantages in both efficiency and safety. By developing both core technology and the infrastructure needed for full use, the company is operating within a space that is often viewed as essential to long-term energy solutions.

Fuel Availability, Supply Chains Present New Challenges

Even with its potential, fusion energy faces key obstacles, particularly related to fuel availability and infrastructure readiness. One of the most discussed issues is the supply of helium-3, a rare isotope considered a promising fuel for certain fusion reactions. The U.S. Department of Energy has identified helium-3 as a valuable resource for future energy systems, though its scarcity presents a significant obstacle.

The World Nuclear Association reports that while some fusion fuels, such as deuterium, are abundant, others, including helium and tritium, pose more difficult supply challenges that must be tackled before large-scale deployment can happen. These limitations underscore the importance of developing robust supply chains alongside technological innovation.

American Fusion’s approach reflects these issues by focusing not just on reactor development but also on the broader ecosystem needed to sustain fusion energy. These issues include fuel sourcing, logistics and long-term infrastructure planning, areas that are key as the industry moves closer to commercialization.

From Breakthroughs to Real-World Deployment

Fusion and advanced energy segments are transitioning from research-driven exploration to execution-focused development. As technologies are developed, attention is focused on building the substructure needed for large-scale deployment, such as manufacturing capabilities, supply chains and strategic partnerships.

McKinsey & Company has observed that while fusion has achieved meaningful technical progress, commercialization relies on the capability to scale production and incorporate processes and operations into current energy markets. Achieving this will require coordinated efforts across multiple disciplines, including engineering, materials science, policy and finance.

Collaboration is becoming a key driver of this evolution. Governments, research institutions and private companies are working together to fast-track development timelines and share resources. This collaboration is key to solving the technical and logistical obstacles that come with bringing new energy technologies to market.

American Fusion exemplifies this wider industry transition by concentrating not only on advancing core technologies but also on establishing the operational foundation required to bring them to market. The company’s focus on scalable implementation and supply chain development mirrors a broader movement within the sector toward execution-driven progress rather than purely experimental work. As energy supply increasingly becomes a gating factor for AI expansion, the ability to move from theoretical innovation to dependable, real-world deployment may ultimately separate leading companies from the rest.

Artificial intelligence is no longer influencing just the digital economy, it is actively reshaping the global energy framework as well. With computational demand rising at an accelerating pace, the pressure on power systems is intensifying, elevating energy infrastructure to a central constraint on future growth. Meeting this challenge will require more than incremental improvements, calling instead for coordinated advances in technology, significant capital investment in infrastructure and alignment across public and private sectors.

Within this shifting environment, organizations developing advanced energy solutions, especially those capable of producing efficient, scalable power, are taking on greater strategic importance. American Fusion’s role at the convergence of fusion innovation and infrastructure development reflects a larger industry pivot toward practical, deployment-ready systems. As AI adoption continues to expand, the capacity to consistently generate and distribute reliable electricity may become just as critical to progress as breakthroughs in the underlying algorithms

Powering the Energy Infrastructure Era

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure is placing unprecedented demands on global energy systems, driving a new wave of investment in grid capacity, electrification and scalable power solutions. Across the industry, recent developments highlight how utilities, industrial technology providers and energy innovators are working to modernize transmission networks, expand access to renewable energy and deploy advanced systems designed to deliver reliable, high-capacity power for an increasingly electrified and data-driven economy.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been recommended to deliver a critical energy infrastructure project by a regional grid operator. According to the company, PJM Interconnection has recommended NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon to deliver the project as part of its Regional Transmission Expansion Plan. The approximately 220-mile 765-kilovolt (kV) high voltage transmission line is designed to support safe, reliable and affordable energy for families and communities across Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia and spur significant economic growth. The transmission line would connect to substations that supply electricity to residents and businesses across the region.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) reports that its newest clean-energy program for large business customers in North Carolina has surpassed initial enrollment targets. The company noted that the project, called Green Source Advantage Express (GSA Express), highlights the strong demand for flexible, streamlined access to renewable energy across the state. The voluntary program allows nonresidential customers to subscribe to capacity from new renewable energy facilities on Duke Energy’s grid, helping them match up to 100% of their annual electricity use without securing off-site generation on their own. Cisco, United States Cold Storage Inc. and Daimler Truck North America are among the first customers to participate in GSA Express.

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) Power Conversion business has been awarded a contract by Singapore shipbuilder ST Engineering Marine Limited. The contract calls for the GE business to supply the shipbuilder’s Electric Grid with Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) equipment for the Republic of Singapore Navy’s six-ship Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV) program. The six MRCVs will be the first IFEP-powered vessels for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and will replace its fleet of mechanical drive Victory-class missile corvettes, which have been in service since 1989. Delivery of the electric propulsion systems for the new ships is planned over the next 10 years.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working to build a sustainable, more resilient grid. As the demand for energy escalates, the company believes that the future of renewable energy relies on large-scale industrial energy storage. Tesla’s Megapack is a powerful, integrated battery system that provides clean, reliable, cost-effective energy storage to help stabilize the grid and prevent outages. “Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and strengthening our grid infrastructure will make sustainable energy more accessible and affordable for everyone on Earth,” the company states.

These efforts underscore a broader convergence between energy infrastructure and next-generation technologies, where resilient grids and flexible power solutions are becoming essential to sustaining growth. As energy demand continues to rise alongside advances in AI and electrification, the ability to deliver efficient, scalable and sustainable power will remain a defining factor in supporting long-term innovation and economic development.

For more information, visit American Fusion.

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