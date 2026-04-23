BrandPilot AI to Present at the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference April 23rd

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF), headquartered in Toronto, Canada and focused on improving efficiency and performance in digital advertising, today announced that Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 23rd, 2026.

DATE: April 23rd

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Secured multiple enterprise implementations across retail, streaming, and premium consumer segments, expanding BrandPilot’s presence in high-value advertising categories

Accelerating adoption of AdAi, ClickRadar™, and SearchIQ™ as brands seek greater control over performance, traffic quality, and AI-driven discovery

Expanding enterprise pipeline supported by increasing inbound interest from large advertisers evaluating performance-based marketing solutions

Strengthening positioning as an independent performance and validation layer within increasingly automated digital advertising ecosystems

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company’s core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar™, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ™, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budget, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BrandPilot AI

Brandon Mina

Chief Executive Officer

+1-888-960-2724

ir@brandpilot.ai

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com