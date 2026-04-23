Ritedose, University of South Carolina Welcome Top European Business Students for Immersive Learning about Advanced Manufacturing

Collaboration showcases the Ritedose Center of Excellence as a global hub for advanced manufacturing education.

The Center of Excellence serves as a cornerstone of Ritedose’s broader commitment to workforce development and industry leadership.

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ritedose Corporation (Ritedose), the nation’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) production, welcomed 45 international business students from ESCP Business School April 22 as part of an academic exchange that highlighted global leadership and innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The students, who represent Europe’s oldest and most prestigious business school, visited Ritedose as part of a broader academic program hosted in partnership with the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business. The ESCP students engaged with Ritedose leadership and subject matter experts to gain firsthand insight into the complexities of pharmaceutical manufacturing, supply chain strategy and the evolving business of healthcare.

The visit took place at Ritedose’s Center of Excellence, a purpose-built environment designed to foster leadership development, technical education and cross-functional collaboration in advanced manufacturing.

“This visit reflects the growing recognition of our Center of Excellence as a destination for learning,” said Janisha Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ritedose. “We’ve intentionally built a space where future leaders, industry professionals and our own internal teams can deepen their understanding of pharmaceutical manufacturing and its impact on patients.”

During their Ritedose visit, the ESCP students heard from seasoned Ritedose employees, who offered perspectives across manufacturing operations, quality systems, regulatory considerations and commercial strategy. The sessions were designed to bridge academic theory with real-world applications. The forum provided a comprehensive view of how pharmaceutical drugs are developed, produced and delivered at scale.

The Center of Excellence serves as a cornerstone of Ritedose’s broader commitment to workforce development and industry leadership. By hosting academic institutions, training programs and cross-sector collaborations, Ritedose continues to position itself at the forefront of advancing knowledge in sterile manufacturing and the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

“The Moore School is deeply committed to preparing students for the realities of a global economy, and that means connecting them with organizations that are leading their industries. Having a company of the caliber of Ritedose that has a commitment to education and workforce development right here in our backyard is beneficial to our students and partners around the world. We are grateful for this collaboration and proud to bring ESCP Business School to Columbia to experience it firsthand,” said Greg Niehaus, Interim Dean at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

Ritedose’s investment in its Center of Excellence underscores its belief that innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing is not only driven by technology, but by people who are equipped with the knowledge and perspective to meet evolving patient needs.

About Ritedose

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The company’s process guides the development of molecules from clinical trials to commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ritedose and its services: visit Ritedose.com .

About the Darla Moore School of Business

The Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina is among the highest-ranked business schools in the world. Well known for international business education and research, the school also has highly ranked operations and supply chain programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels and ensures that all undergraduates and most graduate students leave the school data proficient, analytically capable and functionally based. Founded in 1919, the school has a history of innovative educational leadership, blending academic preparation with real-world experience through internships, consulting projects, study abroad programs and entrepreneurial opportunities. The Moore School offers undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as distinctive executive education programs. In 1998, the school was named for South Carolina native and New York financier Darla Moore, making the University of South Carolina the first major university to name its business school after a woman. Learn more at sc.edu/moore

Media Contacts

Alex Keown

Inspire Agency on behalf of Ritedose

akeown@inspire-agency.com

630-346-5141

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