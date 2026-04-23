MISA to Open Steel Processing Plant in Mississippi County

OSCEOLA, Ark., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA), a global leader in the metals industry, today announced its plans to build an advanced flat-rolled steel processing plant in Osceola. The more than $37 million strategic investment is expected to bring 35 new high-paying jobs to Mississippi County.

“Our commitment to investing in Mississippi County reflects our confidence in the region's potential and its skilled workforce. We are excited to contribute to the local economy and bring sustainable job opportunities to the area. This $40 million investment is a testament to our efforts to increase our business in North America and contribute to the economy,” said Toshio “Tony” Namiki, president and CEO of MISA.

“MISA Specialty Processing (MSP) is thrilled to announce the opening of our newest coil processing facility in Mississippi County, Arkansas. This region has a rich legacy of supporting the steel industry, and its values are very much in line with those we hold at MSP. We truly appreciate the welcoming spirit of Mississippi County and are eager to become a lasting member of this vibrant community. We look forward to collaborating closely with local stakeholders and contributing to the continued growth and success of the area,” said Chris VanDeventer, president of MSP.

The MISA specialty processing plant will be located adjacent to Big River Steel. The service center will significantly increase the region’s ability to produce high-quality steel, serving customers from various industries, including automotive, across the South-Central United States. Operated by MSP, a subsidiary of MISA, the new plant will join the company’s existing network of metal processing facilities in North America.



“MISA’s investment is an investment in building America,” said Governor Sanders. “Arkansas is at the center of the American steel boom, and this expansion continues to strengthen an industry that powers everything from our infrastructure to our economy. In Mississippi County, the top steel-producing county in America, that momentum is driven by a skilled workforce and a culture of hard work. We’re proud to have MISA help lead what comes next right here in Arkansas.”

“Mississippi County, Arkansas is becoming the epicenter of the American steel industry, and the industry is getting even hotter with MISA’s new steel processing plant in Osceola,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “We welcome MISA to Arkansas and thank them for their confidence to grow in Osceola. This is another great economic development win for Osceola that creates new jobs and opportunities in the region.”

“From our skilled workforce to our strategic location, there’s a reason why Mississippi County is recognized as an industrial powerhouse,” said Clif Chitwood, CEO of the Great River Economic Development Foundation. “We’re excited to welcome MISA to the ‘Land of Steel.’”

About MISA

MISA and its subsidiaries consist of a group of leading steel supply and processing businesses, focusing primarily on the North American market, and this project represents a strategic expansion of the group’s processing footprint in the United States through MSP. MISA is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. (“MISI”), a joint venture of ITOCHU Corporation and Marubeni Corporation, both publicly traded Japanese distribution companies. MISI operates in over 100 countries around the world and has sales and assets of approximately USD $26.5 billion and USD $12.5 billion, respectively.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.