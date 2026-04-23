Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) Market Size to Exceed USD 0.80 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) Market is valued at USD 0.51 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 0.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.75% during 2026–2035.

Innovations in high-performance core materials (PUR/PIR), the use of modular construction techniques, and the emphasis on building speed and energy-efficient insulation systems all contribute to the market's expansion.

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The U.S. Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) Market is projected to grow from USD 0.15 Billion in 2025 to around USD 0.23 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.04%.

The need for quick construction and minimal reliance on labor, the trend toward better insulated building materials with better thermal performance and lower costs throughout the life cycle, the increased use of energy-efficient and prefab construction techniques, and the emphasis on green and zero-energy buildings will all contribute to the expansion.

Rising Demand for Energy-efficient, Durable, and Cost-effective Building Solutions to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The market for structural insulated panels (SIPs) has seen significant expansion due to the growing focus on reducing building energy consumption and improving construction efficiency. SIPs have developed as a preferred alternative to the brick-and-mortar method due to the modernization of construction processes, which have made excellent energy performance, short construction time, and low material waste important. They contribute to the creation of an efficient insulating layer, airtight structures, and significant reductions in the amount of energy needed for heating and cooling. The utilization of these panels is also influenced by manpower shortages in the construction sector and rising demands for prefabricated structures.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Panels held the largest market share of 50.15% in 2025 due to its affordability, ease of production, and effective insulation. Polyurethane (PUR) Panels are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.89% during 2026–2035 on account of growing demand for high-energy performance, better insulation properties, and enhanced structural stability.

By Application

Walls accounted for the largest share of 48.05% in 2025 due to its major application in construction framing and construction of the envelope in residential and commercial constructions. Floors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.81% during 2026–2035 due to the high demand for structural insulated panels in the construction of multi-story and modular buildings globally.

By End-Use Industry

Residential held the largest share of 62.35% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.80% during 2026–2035 due to the high demand for energy-efficient houses, prefabricated houses, and quick build-ups in urban and suburban locations.

By Facing Material

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) held the largest market share of 68.12% in 2025 owing to its widespread use as the standard facing material in SIP construction. Metal Faced Panels are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.30% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing demand for high durability, fire resistance, and superior performance in industrial and temperature-controlled environments.

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Regional Insights:

The development of a highly sophisticated construction environment, the quick adoption of prefabricated construction technologies, and the widespread adoption of energy-efficient building practices in the U.S. and Canada have all contributed to the dominance of the North American structural insulated panels market, which holds a 37.24% share in 2025.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Structural Insulated Panels Market, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2026 and 2035. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and the need for affordable and energy-efficient building solutions in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations are the main drivers of demand for the product.

Key Players:

Kingspan Group plc

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (Nucor Insulated Panel Group)

Metl-Span LLC

PFB Corporation

Premier Building Systems Inc.

SIPCO (Structural Insulated Panel Company)

RAYCORE Inc.

Enercept Inc.

Insulspan Inc.

Foard Panel Inc.

Extreme Panel Technologies Inc.

ACME Panel Company

Owens Corning (SIP Solutions)

FischerSIPS

Eagle Panel Systems Inc.

Murus Company Inc.

Greenix Panels

Isopan S.p.A. (Manni Group)

Alubel S.p.A.

Hemsec Manufacturing Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025, Kingspan Group plc expanded its high-performance insulated panel portfolio by introducing enhanced energy-efficient panel systems designed for cold chain and industrial infrastructure applications, aimed at improving thermal efficiency and supporting sustainable construction initiatives.

In August 2025, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. announced the expansion of its insulated panel manufacturing capabilities in North America, focusing on increasing production capacity and enhancing product offerings for commercial and industrial construction projects requiring high-performance building envelope systems.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Adoption Intensity & Market Penetration Index – helps you understand SIP installation density, penetration across prefabricated and conventional construction, and the transition from traditional building methods.

– helps you understand SIP installation density, penetration across prefabricated and conventional construction, and the transition from traditional building methods. Construction Efficiency & Structural Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate thermal insulation performance, reduction in construction time, structural reliability, and lifecycle energy savings.

– helps you evaluate thermal insulation performance, reduction in construction time, structural reliability, and lifecycle energy savings. Retrofit Vs New-Build Demand Analysis – helps you assess the share of renovation-driven demand versus new construction, enabling better demand forecasting and market targeting.

– helps you assess the share of renovation-driven demand versus new construction, enabling better demand forecasting and market targeting. Product Innovation & Material Advancement Tracker – helps you identify the adoption of advanced core materials, sustainable panel solutions, and new SIP configurations driving market innovation.

– helps you identify the adoption of advanced core materials, sustainable panel solutions, and new SIP configurations driving market innovation. Regulatory Compliance & Building Code Alignment Metrics – helps you analyze adherence to green certifications, safety standards, and approval timelines across key regions.

– helps you analyze adherence to green certifications, safety standards, and approval timelines across key regions. Urban Adoption & Construction Shift Analysis – helps you track adoption trends across urban and semi-urban areas and the shift toward prefabricated, energy-efficient building systems.

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