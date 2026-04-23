Virtuix to Host Virtual Investor Webinar on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that it will hold a virtual investor webinar on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Virtuix Chief Executive Officer Jan Goetgeluk will give an overview of the company’s business and growth strategy, and discuss the company’s recent commercial successes and developments, including its accelerating traction in the defense industry. Mr. Goetgeluk will be joined by Mr. David Allan, Virtuix’s President and Chief Operating Officer, and Ms. Lauren Premo, Virtuix’s Chief Marketing Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The virtual investor webinar will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To attend the webinar or watch the replay afterwards, please use the following information:

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time) Registration: https://app.livestorm.co/virtuix/virtuix-investor-webinar-may2026



The replay can be viewed through the webinar link that you’ll receive after registration.

Investors who would like to submit their questions in advance can do so by sending them to VTIX@mzgroup.us.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com