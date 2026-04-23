$436.23+ BN Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Forecasts to 2034: Rising Environmental Concerns, Government Incentives for Cleaner Fuels, and Cost Advantages Over Conventional Petrol & Diesel

NEW YORK, USA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market By Source (Refinery, Associated Gas, and Non-Associated), By Application (Residential/Commercial, Chemical, Industrial, Auto Gas, Refinery, and Others), By End Use (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks, Medium/Heavy Duty Buses, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global compressed natural gas (CNG) market size was valued at around USD 178.72 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.80% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 436.23 billion by 2034.”





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Industry Overview:

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is a clean-burning fuel obtained by compressing natural gas, primarily methane, to less than 1% of its standard volume, making it suitable for efficient storage and transportation. It serves as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels in various applications, particularly in the transportation sector, where it powers vehicles with significantly lower emissions of harmful pollutants and greenhouse gases. CNG is recognized for its safety features, including its lighter-than-air nature and higher ignition temperature, which reduce risks associated with leaks.

The market dynamics are shaped by strong growth drivers such as supportive government policies, expanding refueling infrastructure, and economic benefits from lower fuel costs. Restraints include limited infrastructure in certain regions and initial investment barriers, while opportunities arise from integration with renewable natural gas and fleet decarbonization programs. Challenges stem from competition with emerging technologies like electric and hydrogen vehicles, alongside geopolitical influences on natural gas supply.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 178.72 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 436.23 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.80% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered ExxonMobil Corporation, BP plc, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, ConocoPhillips Company, Gazprom PJSC, Clean Energy Fuels Corp., ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Trillium Energy Solutions, China National Petroleum Corporation, GAIL (India) Limited, Snam S.p.A., Naturgy Energy Group S.A., Enbridge Inc., and others. Segments Covered By Source, By Application, By End Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the compressed natural gas (CNG) market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 11.80% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The compressed natural gas (CNG) market size was worth around $178.72 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $436.23 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is driven by government policies promoting cleaner fuels, expanding CNG infrastructure, and cost savings compared to conventional fuels.

Based on the source segment, non-associated gas dominated with nearly 55% share due to its consistent high-quality methane supply from dedicated gas fields.

Based on the application segment, refinery captured nearly 33.1% of the total market, owing to the utilization of otherwise flared or wasted gas, enhancing supply efficiency.

Based on the end-use segment, light duty vehicles dominated with a 55% share because of lower operational costs, widespread OEM availability, and suitability for urban mobility.

Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the global market during the projection period due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and strong governmental support for clean transportation.

Industry Growth Drivers

What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market?

Government policies and incentives worldwide are accelerating CNG adoption through subsidies, tax benefits, and stringent emission regulations aimed at reducing air pollution and greenhouse gases. These measures encourage fleet operators and public transport systems to transition to CNG, supported by the expansion of refueling infrastructure in major markets and transport corridors via public-private partnerships.

Additionally, the cost competitiveness of CNG against volatile petrol and diesel prices provides significant operational savings, particularly for high-mileage users. Increasing availability of natural gas supplies and growing environmental awareness further reinforce demand across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Restraints

What limitations are hindering the widespread adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)?

Limited availability of CNG refueling stations, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, restricts vehicle usability and long-distance travel, creating a barrier for potential users. High upfront costs for establishing compression stations and converting existing vehicles to CNG compatibility add financial challenges for smaller operators and developing regions.

Variability in natural gas pricing influenced by global supply dynamics and seasonal factors can diminish the economic appeal of CNG when prices rise relative to conventional fuels. These constraints slow market penetration in infrastructure-scarce locations.

Browse the full “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market By Source (Refinery, Associated Gas, and Non-Associated), By Application (Residential/Commercial, Chemical, Industrial, Auto Gas, Refinery, and Others), By End Use (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks, Medium/Heavy Duty Buses, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/compressed-natural-gas-cng-market

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market: Segmentation

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market is segmented by source, application, end-use, and region.

Based on Source Segment, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market is divided into refinery, associated gas, non-associated, and others. The most dominant segment is non-associated gas, which leads the market due to its dedicated production from dry gas fields offering consistent high methane quality and reliable supply without dependency on oil extraction processes. This dominance drives the market by ensuring stable feedstock availability for compression, supporting large-scale distribution, and enabling cost-effective production that meets growing demand for clean fuels in transportation and industrial sectors.

The second most dominant segment is associated gas, which benefits from capture during crude oil production, reducing flaring and promoting resource efficiency. It contributes to market growth by providing an additional sustainable supply source, lowering environmental impact, and integrating with existing oilfield operations to expand overall CNG availability.

Based on Application Segment, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market is divided into residential/commercial, chemical, industrial, auto gas, refinery, and others. The most dominant segment is refinery, holding the largest share as refineries utilize captured gas that would otherwise be wasted or flared, turning it into a valuable CNG supply while improving operational sustainability. This dominance propels the market by creating a self-reinforcing supply chain within the energy sector, reducing emissions from flaring, and generating revenue from byproduct utilization that supports broader CNG adoption.

The second most dominant segment is residential/commercial, driven by expanding city-gas networks and distributed energy needs in urban areas. It aids market expansion by providing cleaner cooking and heating alternatives, enhancing energy access in growing cities, and aligning with policies for reduced household emissions.

Based on End-Use Segment, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market is divided into light duty vehicles, medium/heavy duty trucks, medium/heavy duty buses, and others. The most dominant segment is light duty vehicles, leading due to cost savings, broad availability through OEMs, and suitability for daily urban commuting. This position drives the overall market by increasing consumer-level adoption, stimulating vehicle conversions and new CNG-compatible models, and fostering infrastructure growth in populated areas.

The second most dominant segment includes medium/heavy duty trucks and buses, supported by fleet operators in public and commercial transport seeking lower fuel expenses and emission compliance. It contributes to market growth by enabling large-scale transitions in logistics and mass transit, where high-mileage operations maximize economic and environmental benefits.

Regional Scope:

Why will Asia Pacific continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in the global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market throughout the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising vehicle ownership, and expanding middle-class mobility needs create substantial demand for affordable and cleaner transportation fuels. Governments in the region actively invest in CNG refueling infrastructure and pipeline networks to support sustainable urban development. Dense populations in major cities prioritize cost-efficient fuels to combat air pollution, while growing industrial activities further boost consumption. China emerges as the dominating country in the region, backed by strong policy frameworks, extensive existing refueling stations, and large-scale vehicle fleets transitioning to CNG for environmental and economic reasons. These factors combine to sustain high growth rates and market leadership.

Europe holds a significant position as the second-largest region, characterized by mature CNG infrastructure and long-standing government incentives such as tax breaks and subsidies that encourage fleet conversions. Countries like Italy, Germany, and Sweden feature well-established refueling networks that facilitate widespread adoption in public transport and private vehicles. Strict emission reduction targets drive the shift toward low-carbon fuels, with corporate sustainability goals accelerating integration in commercial fleets. The region's focus on reducing urban pollution and achieving climate objectives supports steady demand. Collaborative efforts between policymakers and industry players ensure continuous infrastructure upgrades and technology improvements.

North America demonstrates consistent growth supported by abundant natural gas resources, supportive regulatory environments, and increasing emphasis on cleaner heavy-duty transport. The United States leads within the region through investments in fleet decarbonization and expansion of CNG stations along key logistics routes. Latin America shows emerging potential driven by urban air quality concerns and cost advantages in countries with natural gas reserves. Brazil and Argentina are notable for promoting CNG in public buses and taxis. The Middle East and Africa region benefits from natural gas abundance, with countries like Iran and Egypt advancing CNG programs for domestic transport and industrial use, though infrastructure development remains a key focus area.

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Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global compressed natural gas (CNG) market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the leading players in the global compressed natural gas (CNG) market include;

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP plc

Shell plc

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

ConocoPhillips Company

Gazprom PJSC

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Trillium Energy Solutions

China National Petroleum Corporation

GAIL (India) Limited

Snam S.p.A.

Naturgy Energy Group S.A.

Enbridge Inc.

What are the key trends in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market?

Shift toward integration with renewable natural gas (RNG)

The industry is witnessing a strong trend of blending CNG with RNG to achieve deeper decarbonization, appealing to environmentally conscious fleets and aligning with net-zero targets across transportation and industrial sectors.

Rise of dual-fuel and hybrid CNG vehicle technologies

Manufacturers are increasingly developing flexible vehicles capable of operating on both CNG and traditional fuels, providing users with operational flexibility while infrastructure networks continue to expand.

The global compressed natural gas (CNG) market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated

By Application

Residential/Commercial

Chemical

Industrial

Auto Gas

Refinery

Others

By End Use

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks

Medium/Heavy Duty Buses

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is compressed natural gas (CNG)?

Which key factors will influence the compressed natural gas (CNG) market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the compressed natural gas (CNG) market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the compressed natural gas (CNG) market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the compressed natural gas (CNG) market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the compressed natural gas (CNG) market growth?

What can be expected from the global compressed natural gas (CNG) market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

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