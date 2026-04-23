Stewards Inc. Names Glen Steward Chairman of the Board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) (“Stewards” or the “Company”), a diversified financial platform operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced that Glen Steward, Founder of the Stewards global investment business, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Steward founded Stewards more than 27 years ago through Stewards International Limited, which serves as the foundation of the broader Stewards Group of Financial Companies. Strategically positioned across Mauritius, South Africa, and the United States, the organization has focused on delivering specialized investment strategies and capital solutions to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

Over the past two decades, the business has been built around a high-alpha investment philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital stewardship, strategic advisory, and long-term value creation. Through this approach, Stewards has developed a reputation for delivering tailored investment solutions while fostering long-standing relationships with investors across multiple global markets.

“Stewards was founded on the belief that disciplined stewardship of capital and long-term thinking can create meaningful opportunities for investors,” said Glen Steward. “Over the past 27 years we have built a platform grounded in those principles, supported by experienced investment professionals and strong global relationships. I look forward to working with our board and leadership team as we continue expanding the business and advancing our strategy in the U.S. capital markets.”

The Stewards organization and its affiliated investment businesses have been recognized internationally for their work in wealth and investment management, receiving honors from organizations including Euromoney, Global Private Banker, and Global Finance. The firm continues to focus on delivering innovative investment offerings while serving as a trusted partner to investors seeking long-term growth and wealth preservation.

As Chairman of the Board, Steward will work closely with the Company’s directors and executive leadership team to guide Stewards’ continued growth as it scales across private credit, real assets and digital finance, while advancing its broader capital markets strategy.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States while building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and technology-enabled financial infrastructure designed to support long-term balance sheet strength.

Connect With Stewards

Website: https://stewards.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Stewards Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership with Overnight Engine and the development of the AI system, the company’s technology infrastructure strategy, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives, including the successful development and integration of the artificial intelligence system; technology and operational risks associated with AI deployment in credit underwriting; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

Email: ir@stewards.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/971a34ab-b1b5-4977-8b9c-efa78f04dd3a