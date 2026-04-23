Becklar Now Available In Toolbox on Epic™ Showroom, Expanding Staff Duress Capabilities for Healthcare Organizations

Ogden, Utah, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, a leader in connected safety and critical event monitoring solutions, announced that its new Workforce Safety Staff Duress solution is now Epic Toolbox designated on Showroom. This enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly deploy advanced staff duress capabilities from Becklar Workforce Safety within their Epic environment.

As workplace violence and safety concerns continue to rise across healthcare settings, organizations are seeking integrated, easy-to-use solutions that protect staff without disrupting clinical workflows. Becklar Workforce Safety addresses this need by delivering real-time duress alerts, precise room-level location awareness, integrated reporting and 24/7 professional monitoring.

“Healthcare professionals deserve to feel safe while delivering care,” said Spencer Moore, Sr. Vice President Business Development, Becklar Workforce Safety. “Now that our Staff Duress solution is available on Epic Showroom, we’re removing barriers to adoption and embedding critical safety capabilities directly into the systems clinicians already rely on every day.”

Seamless Integration

With this integration, healthcare staff can discreetly initiate duress alerts with their existing iPhone or Apple Watch today, eliminating the need to switch between systems during critical moments. Alerts are instantly surfaced in existing Epic applications with relevant context, helping security teams and responders act quickly and effectively whether staff are on campus or off-site.

Key benefits include:

Embedded staff duress alerts within Epic workflows

Faster response times with contextual alert data and room-level location data

Improved staff adoption through devices they already use or discreet Bluetooth buttons

Protect staff everywhere - both on campus and off site

Streamlined deployment

Purpose-Built for Staff Safety

The Staff Duress solution from Becklar Workforce Safety is designed to support hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems with a comprehensive approach to employee protection, including:

Real-time duress alert activation across mobile, wearable, and desktop devices

Accurate indoor and outdoor location tracking

24/7 professional monitoring and emergency coordination

Customizable escalation and response workflows

Reporting and analytics to improve safety outcomes

Accelerating Deployment

As the first Epic Toolbox designated staff duress solution, procurement and implementation for Staff Duress from Becklar Workforce Safety is simplified for healthcare organizations, enabling faster access to a proven staff duress solution that integrates with Epic.



Epic is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.



About Becklar

Becklar Workforce Safety is the global leader in Digital PPE™ providing innovative mobile applications, powerful devices, and award-winning monitoring as an end-to-end solution for companies to protect employees who work alone, at height, or in other dangerous environments. Becklar Workforce Safety Solutions reduce corporate risk by providing a variety of health and safety tools for employees that meet or exceed OSHA regulations.

Learn more:

https://becklar.com/workforce-safety/staff-duress