MDMAISON Expands its Collection of Premium Glassware, Cutlery, and Luxury Home Decor, Featuring a New Selection from Heritage European Labels

TALLINN, Estonia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDMAISON platform has announced a major catalog expansion, adding trending, historically renowned, and the latest limited-edition collections from top European manufacturers of premier porcelain, special crystal glassware, and artisanal silverware. This strategic expansion improves and diversifies the company’s ability to offer personalized samples of luxury tableware and interior objects, serving both private residences and professional sectors such as design studios, hospitality, and private aviation. The service combines expert consulting with a technology-driven platform, allowing clients to access rare décor pieces through a single-window procurement ecosystem, with comprehensive project management support for fit-outs of any complexity.

MDMAISON is about more than just supplying exclusive tableware and luxury decor objects for superior interiors, it practices a highly skilled, curated choice based on etiquette, aiming to modernize the conservative luxury items market. The company’s mission is to keep developing and refining a new level of service for extra clients who want well-suited, adaptable and aesthetically appealing pieces for their spaces. Their customers receive comprehensive end-to-end support both online and offline at every stage of the lifecycle, from concept development and ordering to delivery and final strategy implementation, including meticulous final setup. The core brands the team collaborates with include renowned names such as L'Objet, Raynaud, Daum, Saint-Louis, Robert Haviland & C. Parlon, Baccarat, Pinto, Ercuis, Lobmeyr, Giobagnara, Haviland, Christofle, Ginori 1735, Robbe & Berking, Rosenthal, Dior Maison, Lalique, Schiavon and others.

The refreshed catalog introduces new releases, as well as expanded offerings of already popular bestsellers from iconic manufacturers in France, Italy, Germany, and the United States. Examples of new arrivals include collections from sleek minimalism to ornate palace classics, like: Air vases by Lalique, Italian Renaissance Gold by Raynaud, Château Baccarat, Grand Tour by L’Objet, Albertine Prune by Bernardaud, Burlesque by Nason Moretti, Daphné Colors by Robert Haviland & C. Parlon, Medusa Gala by Versace, Swan by J.L. Coquet, Transat cutlery by Ercuis, Grecque Vert Menthe by Fürstenberg, Carrousel by Christofle and more.

Marina Deryagina, CEO of the company: “At MDMAISON, we’ve built something different from typical suppliers and retail platforms. We created our own ecosystem that allows architects and private collectors to bring projects of any scale to life with uncompromising quality and real comfort, combining advanced visualization tools with optimized logistics when working with leading luxury manufacturers. Our goal is to take the stress out of finding rare pieces and managing logistics, so our clients can effortlessly get preferred collections tailored to their personal taste and interior, in just a few clicks.”

MDMAISON is a premier, definitive platform for luxury decor and tableware, offering exclusive access to collections from the most prestigious high-end manufacturers in Europe and the United States. The service targets high-end private residences, including houses, lofts, country lodges, apartments, yachts, and private jets, along with collabs with specialists in the decor sector across American, European, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Saudi locations. Today, the company acts as an expert partner with deep expertise in the premium segment for project developers, offering comprehensive solutions for any level of complexity.

Contacts

United States

+1 585 438 0063

United Kingdom

+44 7488 818444

Estonia

+3725 368 6330

Montenegro

+382 68 864375

info@mdmaison.com

https://mdmaison.com/