Sage launches Sage HCM to connect HR, payroll and finance for mid-market businesses

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), a leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced Sage HCM, a new human capital management solution for mid-market organizations in North America.

Integrated with Sage Intacct, Sage HCM connects HR, payroll and workforce data with financial management to give organizations clearer visibility and control over workforce costs, often their largest and most dynamic expense, while improving payroll accuracy and supporting better workforce planning.

Launching with Sage HCM are industry capabilities, such as Sage HCM for Construction, designed to help firms connect labor, payroll and job costing in a single system, alongside a new HCM Agent that uses AI-powered automation to streamline HR and payroll workflows.

“HR, payroll and finance data should not sit in separate systems,” said Jonathan Cowan, EVP, HCM, Platform Strategy and Operations, Sage. “With Sage HCM, organizations can connect workforce and financial data in one place, improve visibility into labor costs, strengthen payroll accuracy and make better workforce planning decisions. By bringing these workflows together on the Sage platform, we’re helping customers operate with greater clarity, control and confidence.”

Sage will showcase Sage HCM at Sage Future, taking place in San Francisco from April 28-30.

Bringing workforce costs into clearer financial view

For many organizations, workforce data still sits in separate HR, payroll and finance systems, making it harder for HR leaders, payroll teams and CFOs to understand workforce costs and performance. According to Deloitte’s Human Capital Trends research, nearly three quarters (74%) of organizations say improving how workforce data supports decision-making is now a critical priority.

Sage HCM is designed to address this challenge by bringing core HR, payroll, time and talent workflows together in one connected system. Built for mid-market organizations with more complex requirements, including multi-entity operations and multi-jurisdiction payroll, it helps customers gain a clearer view of workforce costs and their impact on business performance.

Designed for industry needs, including construction

As part of this launch, Sage HCM for Construction extends these capabilities for firms managing complex labor and project-based operations. It includes support for union rules, certified payroll and prevailing wage requirements, while linking labor data directly to project financials.

“For many construction businesses, labor costs are one of the biggest drivers of project performance, but payroll, HR and finance data often sit in separate systems,” said Dustin Stephens, CEO, Alliance Solutions Group. “Bringing these together gives customers a clearer view of labor costs, improves payroll accuracy and helps them make better decisions at both project and business level. This gives customers stronger control over project performance and supports more predictable, profitable outcomes.”

AI-powered support for HR and payroll workflows

Sage HCM launches with the HCM Agent, Sage’s first AI agent dedicated to HR and payroll workflows. It helps organizations streamline tasks such as payroll preparation, validation and reconciliation, while highlighting potential compliance risks and reducing manual effort.

The HCM Agent is designed to improve efficiency and accuracy without reducing oversight, helping teams automate routine work while maintaining control over critical processes such as payroll and compliance.

New opportunities for partners

The launch of Sage HCM also creates new opportunities for Sage partners to support customers with workforce management, payroll and compliance alongside finance transformation. Partners can deliver Sage HCM together with Sage Intacct and industry-specific solutions, helping customers bring workforce and financial data together in a more connected system.

“Partners play a critical role in helping customers realise the full value of the Sage platform,” said Gretchen O’Hara, EVP Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Sage. “With Sage HCM, we are extending that opportunity into workforce management, enabling partners to support customers with more connected solutions across finance, HR and operations.”

To get hands-on experience with Sage HCM, sign up to attend Sage Future.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitalizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our AI-powered platform connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

Notes to editor

Q: What is Sage HCM?

Sage HCM is a modern HR and payroll solution designed for mid-market organizations. Built for Sage Intacct, it connects HR, payroll and workforce data directly with financial management, helping organizations manage their people and workforce costs with greater visibility and control.

Q: Who is Sage HCM designed for?

Sage HCM is designed primarily for mid-market organizations using Sage Intacct, helping connect HR, payroll and workforce data with financial management.

It is also relevant for construction companies, particularly those using Sage Intacct Construction or Sage 300 CRE, where accurate labor and payroll data is critical for managing project costs and compliance.

Q: Where is Sage HCM available?

Sage HCM and Sage HCM for Construction will be generally available in the United States and Canada from April 2026.

Q: How does Sage HCM work with Sage Intacct?

Sage HCM is fully integrated with Sage Intacct, allowing workforce and payroll data to flow directly into financial reporting. This helps finance and HR teams work from the same trusted information and gives organizations a clearer view of labor costs and workforce performance.

Q: What is the HCM Agent?

The HCM Agent is Sage’s first AI Agent dedicated to HR and payroll workflows. It helps guide users through processes such as payroll preparation and validation, highlights potential compliance risks and supports reconciliation of time, labor and financial data.

The HCM Agent forms part of Sage’s broader approach to AI, where domain-specific agents help automate routine tasks while maintaining transparency and control.

Q: How does Sage HCM fit within Sage’s wider HR and payroll portfolio?

Sage HCM expands Sage’s workforce management capabilities for mid-market organizations. It complements Sage’s existing HR and payroll solutions across the portfolio, including Sage HRMS, Sage 100, Sage 300 and Sage 300 CRE.

For organizations looking to modernise their workforce systems, Sage HCM provides a cloud-based option that connects workforce data more directly with financial management.

Q: How does the HCM Agent fit into Sage’s wider AI strategy?

The HCM Agent joins Sage’s growing network of AI Agents across its product portfolio. Existing agents already support finance workflows such as financial close, accounts payable and assurance.

Together these agents help organizations automate routine processes, surface insights faster and maintain confidence in financial and operational data.

Q: Is Sage HCM a replacement for Sage HRMS or other Sage payroll products?

No. Sage HCM is designed specifically for mid-market organizations, particularly those using Sage Intacct. It expands Sage’s workforce management capabilities while complementing Sage’s broader portfolio of HR and payroll solutions.

Q: Is Sage HCM built on Criterion technology?

Sage HCM is built on technology from Sage’s Criterion HCM platform, which has been developed and refined over many years to support complex HR and payroll environments. Sage has further enhanced the platform with deeper integration into Sage Intacct and new AI capabilities such as the HCM Agent.

Q: Where and when will Sage HCM be available?

Sage HCM and Sage HCM for Construction will be generally available in the United States and Canada from April 2026.

Media Contact:

Erin Brooks

erin.brooks@sage.com

561-693-9471

