Wix to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 13, 2026

NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

What: Wix First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Registration: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mez38hxp Replay & Replay is available for 12 months Materials: https://investors.wix.com/





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

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