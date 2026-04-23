STMicroelectronics to host investor call on the LEO opportunity

Geneva – April 23, 2026 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) will host a webcast for investors and analysts on May 4, 2026, on the LEO opportunity, hosted by Remi El-Ouazzane, President of ST’s Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products Group.

The presentation, starting at 3.30pm CET / 10.30am ET, will be followed by a Q&A session. A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference will be accessible at ST’s website, https://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com

For more information, please contact:



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Group VP Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

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