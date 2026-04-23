Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Fitness Champs Holdings, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fitness Champs Holdings, Ltd., (“Fitness Champs” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCHL) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between September 3, 2025 and September 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fitness Champs investors have until June 16, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/fitness-champs-holdings-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

A class action complaint has been filed in connection with the sudden collapse of FCHL’s stock price on September 23, 2025, allegedly due to a fraudulent market manipulation scheme that caused the Company’s stock price to trade as high $7.20 per share on September 19, 2025, despite no fundamental news to justify such a spike in the Company’s stock price. Per the allegations in the complaint, investigation and public reports have revealed that FCHL was a vehicle utilized in a market manipulation and “pump-and-dump” promotional scheme, in which impersonators acting as financial advisors touted FCHL in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims to create a buying frenzy amongst retail investors. On September 23, 2025, FCHL’s stock price fell 84.6% to close at $1.07 per share.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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