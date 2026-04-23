Invitation to Multitude AG’s Q1 2026 Results Presentation – Join us virtually on 21 May

Zug, 23 April 2026 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) warmly invites financial analysts, investors, and media to its Q1 2026 Results Presentation webcast.

The event will be held virtually on Thursday, 21 May 2026, at 10:00 am CEST.

A link for the registration to the webcast and conference call is available on the company website in the subsection financial calendar https://www.multitude.com/investors/financial-calendar.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com