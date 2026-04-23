United Homes Group, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises United Homes Group, Inc., (“United Homes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:UHG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/united-homes-group-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

UHG’s stock price plummeted $2.23, or 52.5%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 20, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This massive valuation collapse followed an October 20, 2025, disclosure that six members of the Company’s board had resigned in a coordinated move. The mass departure was triggered by the Executive Chairman’s refusal to “step down from his role” or “forego any further compensation” as the group had requested. This internal conflict emerged following a “strategic review process” of UHG’s operations, signaling a profound breakdown in corporate governance. The market reacted with extreme volatility to the news of a fractured leadership team and the Chairman’s refusal to exit, leading to a loss of over half the Company’s market value in a single trading session.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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