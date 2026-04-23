RH Investor Alert: RH Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Executives Allegedly Overstated Company Performance: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH stock dropped approximately 20% after the company reportedly missed the Q4 adjusted EPS consensus by about 30%, and issued FY 2026 guidance below Wall Street expectations. Shareholders who lost money on their RH investment are encouraged to submit their information here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q3 2025 earnings call on December 11, 2025, CEO Gary Friedman told investors: "We continue to generate industry-leading growth with revenue increasing 9% in the third quarter and up 18% on a two-year basis." He added: "We are on track to achieve our outlook range of $250 million to $300 million for the year." RH subsequently reported Q4 results that fell materially short of the figures management had guided investors toward. Revenue growth, adjusted earnings, and free cash flow all fell below guided metrics. The stock opened down more than $20 per share overnight.

On the same Q3 call, management disclosed that its outlook included "a 170-basis-point impact from tariffs net of mitigations." The company's later filings indicated that the actual tariff impact was larger than the figure presented to investors. Per the Wall Street Journal, the Company blamed the shortfall largely on the impact of tariffs, highlighting a $30 million negative impact due to tariff-related costs. Ultimately, the Company reported a 190-basis-point impact in Q4.

If you purchased RH shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RH Investigation

Q: What is the RH investigation about? A: Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether RH and certain of its senior executives made materially false or misleading statements regarding the company's financial performance, earnings outlook, and tariff exposure. Shares fell more than 20% after the company disclosed results that fell significantly short of prior guidance, causing substantial losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate? A: Investors who purchased RH stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase timing and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do RH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What if I already sold my RH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171