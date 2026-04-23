SMPL Investor Alert: Simply Good Foods Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Executives Allegedly Misled on Revenue: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Good Foods (SMPL) shares dropped more than 18% in a single session after the Company reported Q2 2026 net sales of $326 million, a 9.4% year-over-year decline that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Shareholders who lost money on their Simply Good Foods investment are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On January 8, 2026, Simply Good Foods held its Q1 2026 earnings call. During that call, CEO Geoff Tanner stated he was "pleased with our Q1 performance" and that the Company was "reaffirming our full-year outlook for net sales and adjusted EBITDA." CFO Christopher Bealer told investors the Company "delivered a solid start to the year relative to our plan with net sales and adjusted EBITDA modestly ahead of our expectations." The following quarter, the company cut its FY 2026 revenue guidance to a 7-10% decline -- a material downward revision from the prior range of negative 2% to positive 2%.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Simply Good Foods and certain of its executives may have made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Company's financial performance and outlook. During the Q4 2025 earnings call on October 23, 2025, CEO Tanner had told investors: "We are confident our gross margins will improve beginning modestly in Q3 and more meaningfully into Q4." The subsequent guidance cut called for a 300-350 basis point margin decline for FY 2026.

If you purchased Simply Good Foods shares and suffered a loss, click here to get started on evaluating your claim. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMPL Investigation

Q: What is the SMPL securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Simply Good Foods (SMPL) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the Company's revenue performance and outlook. Shares fell more than 18% after the Company reported a 9.4% year-over-year revenue decline in Q2 2026, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Simply Good Foods made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Company's revenue trajectory, margin outlook, and full-year guidance. When the true financial picture was revealed through the earnings report and subsequent guidance cut, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SMPL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SMPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171