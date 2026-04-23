JKS Investor Alert: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Shipment Guidance: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) lost significant value today after the company reported Q4 2025 results showing a GAAP loss of $214.5 million -- or negative $4.10 per share -- despite having guided investors toward total shipments between 85 GW and 100 GW for full-year 2025. Those who purchased JKS shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q1 2025 earnings call on April 29, 2025, Chairman and CEO Xiande Li told investors: "We expect total shipments, including solar modules, cells, and wafers, to be between 85 GW and 100 GW for the full year of 2025." On the same call, Charlie Cao, the CFO of the principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., stated that they “expect the gross margin to improve slightly in the second quarter.” Xiande Li reiterated the same shipment range during the Q3 2025 earnings call on November 17, 2025, adding that energy storage shipments would reach 6 GWh for the full year. Ultimately, the Company shipped only 19 gigawatts in Q4, a continued stepdown from the second and third quarter results.

The Q4 results also revealed that operating expenses had surged, driven by impairment charges that CFO Cao had referenced in Q3 only as "an increase in the impairment of long-lived assets" without quantifying the amount. The impairment exceeded $200 million and was the primary driver of the full-year loss.

Shareholders who lost money on their JinkoSolar investment may click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the JKS Investigation

Q: How much did JKS stock drop? A: JinkoSolar’s stock opened at $22.34 on April 16, 2026, a drop of 7.76% from the previous day’s close.

Q: What specific misstatements is the JKS investigation focused on? A: When Q4 2025 results were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply. We are investigating previous statements related to margin improvement expectations, shipment guidance, and cash-flow projections during previous investor communications for potential violations.

Q: What do JKS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a potential class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my JKS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions even if this investigation turns into a filed complaint. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171