Newsweek Announces Sponsorship of The King’s Trust Global Gala, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Fostering Opportunity For Disadvantaged Youth

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced its continued sponsorship of The King’s Trust Global Gala, one of the world’s premier philanthropic events supporting young people facing disadvantage. Newsweek’s sponsorship of the Gala, taking place on April 29th in New York City, reinforces its commitment to supporting organizations that drive social impact and foster collaboration between media and the nonprofit sector.

The King’s Trust convenes global leaders, cultural figures, and philanthropists to support its mission and shine a light on the issues facing young people worldwide. The annual Gala has become a landmark event in New York, generating vital support for programs that help young people access education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. Founded by His Majesty King Charles III in 1976, The King’s Trust has supported more than 1.5 million young people across 25 countries, equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to succeed.

“As a legacy global media organization, Newsweek is committed to elevating stories that matter and supporting initiatives that create meaningful impact,” said Dev Pragad, CEO and owner of Newsweek. “The King’s Trust is doing essential work at a time when too many young people face barriers to opportunity. We are proud to support the Global Gala and help advance a mission that empowers the next generation to build better futures.”

Newsweek will also bring its flagship video series, Newsmakers , to the Gala, producing a feature episode focused on King’s Trust alumni who have gone on to build notable careers and businesses. The episode will run on Newsweek.com in the lead-up to the event.

The Gala highlights the resilience and achievements of young people supported by The King’s Trust. These stories remain central to the organization’s mission, particularly as widening inequality continues to limit access to opportunity for many. Together with partners across industries, The King’s Trust continues to champion a simple but urgent goal: ensuring that every young person, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed.

About The King’s Trust Group:

The King’s Trust Group is a global network of support for young people, established by His Majesty King Charles III, our Royal Founding President. Our mission is to work for young people. Together with our partners, we empower young people to build the confidence, skills and experience they need to succeed in the world of work. We do this through programmes focused on Education, Employment and Enterprise. We are active in over 20 countries. Since 1976, we have supported over 1.5 million young people to change their lives for the better. “The King’s Trust Group” includes The King’s Trust Group Company and its charitable subsidiaries - King's Trust International, King's Trust USA, King’s Trust Canada, King’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand and King’s Trust Australia – plus The King’s Trust in the UK.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.