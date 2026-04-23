PadSquad and Cuebiq Partner to Close the Loop Between Digital Campaigns and Real-World Outcomes

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PadSquad , the leading provider of high-impact digital ad experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with Cuebiq , a leader in privacy-safe mobility intelligence that drives verified IRL visit measurement and behavior-based audience targeting. Together, the companies are helping brands and agencies connect digital media exposure to real-world outcomes, giving marketers a more definitive understanding of the consumer journey from first impression to store visit.

Through the partnership, PadSquad clients gain access to Cuebiq’s leading foot traffic measurement, delivering privacy-compliant attribution that proves real-world impact. Advertisers can now measure critical metrics including:

Total measured visits

Incremental visits

Cost per visit

Visit frequency

Time from exposure to visit





These metrics connect media exposure to real-world outcomes, enabling advertisers to validate campaign ROI the same way they do digital performance.

Early results demonstrate the impact of this approach. As advertisers face growing pressure to prove real-world outcomes using privacy-compliant signals, Pechanga Resort Casino , one of California's premier resort destinations, recently launched an online ad campaign with The Mighty Media Shop and PadSquad. Using Cuebiq’s independent foot traffic measurement, the campaign outperformed industry benchmarks by more than 90% across travel, tourism, and entertainment. The campaign also drove immediate action, with 5% of visitors arriving within one day of ad exposure and 45% visiting within 30 days.

“Marketers have had plenty of ways to measure digital activity, but far fewer ways to see what happens after the ad,” said Lance Wolder, Head of Strategy at PadSquad. “By partnering with Cuebiq, we’re giving advertisers the measurement they have been asking for - proof that their campaigns are driving real people to real locations. Those insights don’t just sit in a report, they help us improve how campaigns are built and delivered from the start.”

The integration also strengthens PadSquad’s ability to use creative as a performance driver. Cuebiq’s mobility-informed insights can directly influence how campaigns are built and delivered, powering experiences such as store locators, product cards and carousels, cart integration, and checkout pathways. By incorporating real-world movement patterns into planning and activation, advertisers can better align messaging, placements, and timing to consumer context, improving both relevance

“At Cuebiq, we believe advertisers with a data-driven approach should never compromise on quality and privacy. To maximize outcomes, the right data assets should be used throughout the customer journey. Not just to measure results, but to enhance every step of the campaign—from planning and activation through optimization,” said Francesco Guglielmino, CEO of Cuebiq. “By partnering with PadSquad, we’re bringing mobility intelligence directly into the creative and activation process so marketers can make more informed decisions and better connect media to business outcomes.”

Together, PadSquad and Cuebiq are helping advertisers move beyond traditional metrics to better understand how campaigns drive real-world outcomes and use those insights to improve creative and media performance.

About PadSquad

PadSquad is redefining the media partnership model with creative solutions that transform how brands connect with consumers. The company helps brands and agencies make creativity perform by delivering impactful digital and video advertising experiences that engage audiences and drive measurable results. Through every campaign, PadSquad pairs high-quality creative with smart media activation, helping partners get more from their digital investments without the confusion of an agency model.

​​About Cuebiq

Cuebiq, a trusted mobility intelligence and consumer insights company, empowers advertisers to analyze and optimize location data through its proven, industry-leading and privacy-first insights tools—and close the attribution loop with integrations that report on both footfall measurement and sales transactions on a store level. With exceptional data and customer service professionals who are at the forefront of privacy standards, Cuebiq has built a data-neutral ecosystem that makes open innovation accessible under strict, explicit opt-in data collection policies. Visit www.cuebiq.com (http://www.cuebiq.com/) to learn more.

About Pechanga

Pechanga Resort Casino is one of the largest resort-casinos in the United States, offering a premier destination experience in Temecula, California. Owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians, the resort features a world-class casino, luxury hotel accommodations, award-winning dining, entertainment, golf, and spa amenities. Known for its expansive gaming floor and exceptional guest experience, Pechanga continues to set the standard for hospitality and entertainment in Southern California.

About The Mighty Media Shop

The Mighty Media Shop is a Los Angeles–based, full-service media agency specializing in strategy, creative, media planning and buying, and analytics. Known for transforming audience insight into action, the agency delivers integrated campaigns that drive both performance and meaningful connection. From research and creative collaboration to measurement and real-time optimization, The Mighty Media Shop partners with brands to achieve measurable results aligned to their business goals.

Media Contact:

Grace McLaughlin

grace@broadsheetcomms.com

