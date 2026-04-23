Leggett & Platt Announces 1Q 2026 Earnings Release Date

Carthage, MO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release first quarter earnings results on Thursday, May 7, 2026 before the market opens.

The Company will not host a call in connection with the earnings release.

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 143-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and solutions; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Ryan Kleiboeker, Executive Vice President

(417) 358-8131

invest@leggett.com