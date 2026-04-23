Neura Health to Expand Access to Migraine Care via LillyDirect

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual neurology clinic Neura Health is expanding access to migraine care through a collaboration with LillyDirect . Through a link on Lilly’s digital health platform, patients can connect to Neura Health’s board-certified neurologists and subspecialists for evaluation, treatment, and ongoing support for migraines. Neura Health also provides specialty care across a range of neurological conditions, including epilepsy, chronic pain, concussion, stroke recovery, memory conditions, undiagnosed neurological symptoms, and more.

The addition of Neura’s telehealth-based care model reflects growing demand for migraine care options, including faster pathways to diagnosis and treatment. More than 145 million Americans live with neurological conditions, yet the average wait time to see a specialist is four to six months due to a nationwide provider shortage. Through Neura, appointments are typically available within seven days.

Patients accessing Neura through LillyDirect or the Neura Health site can receive comprehensive care that extends beyond the visit. Neura offers virtual appointments with board-certified neurologists, alongside ongoing clinical support tools designed to improve outcomes and patient engagement, including:

Secure messaging for wraparound care

Personalized care plans and condition-specific education

Integrated prescription management within the Neura app

Symptom tracking and care coordination support

“Today, the U.S. faces a significant shortage of neurologists, and that gap continues to widen as patient need outpaces provider capacity,” said Elizabeth Burstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Neura Health. “Migraine is one clear example of the access gap — there is roughly one specialist for every 83,000 patients . As a leading cause of disability worldwide, delays in treatment can lead to increased emergency department visits, prolonged symptoms, and reduced quality of life. With more than one billion people affected globally, the scale of the challenge is staggering — and this is just one condition. Faster access to expert care is critical to easing the day-to-day burden neurological conditions place on patients and their families.”

Neura has served more than 57,000 patients nationwide and works with a wide range of health plans including Aetna, Blue Shield of California, Cigna, Anthem Blue Cross, Sana, TriWest, and Medicare. Peer-reviewed clinical research shows the company’s care model reduces emergency and urgent care visits by 73% and improves patients’ global impression of symptom improvement by 66%.

Through its inclusion on LillyDirect, Neura aims to shorten the time from symptom onset to diagnosis by expanding access to care while also supporting patients in staying engaged with long-term care throughout their journey.

For more information about Neura Health, visit www.neurahealth.co.

About Neura Health

Neura Health is a virtual neurology clinic focused on improving access and quality of care for patients with chronic conditions, including headache and migraine, sleep disorders, seizures, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), stroke, tremors, long COVID, and memory disorders. Neura Health’s platform connects patients to board-certified neurologists, integrated symptom tracking, personalized education, and dedicated care coaching to help patients manage chronic neurological conditions. The company’s near-term mission is to improve access to and quality of care for neurologic conditions, and its long-term vision is to find long-term medical solutions by learning from the experience of every neurology patient. Neura Health has raised $22 million in venture funding and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.neurahealth.co .

Contact:

Emily Fox

press@neurahealth.co