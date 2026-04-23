Heald Partners with Thatch Marketplace to Bring First-of-its-Kind Diabetes Reversal Program to Employees

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heald, a leader in digital-first diabetes reversal, today announced a new partnership with Thatch, the modern health benefits platform. Through this collaboration, Heald will become the first dedicated diabetes reversal program available on the Thatch Marketplace, providing millions of employees with tax-free access to its proven, psychology-based approach to metabolic health.

Thatch is a modern benefits platform that helps employers offer personalized, cost-effective healthcare through ICHRAs. Thatch has revolutionized the employee benefits landscape by offering a curated ecosystem of high-impact health and wellness services, which employees can access using a flexible, employer-funded allowance. The inclusion of Heald marks a significant expansion of the marketplace into specialized, root-cause-focused care for chronic conditions.

"Joining the Thatch Marketplace is a landmark moment for Heald and for the millions of Americans struggling with type 2 diabetes," said Sandeep Misra, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Heald. "For too long, the healthcare system has focused on managing symptoms rather than reversing the underlying causes of chronic disease. This partnership allows us to bring our results-driven, money-back guaranteed diabetes reversal program to a wider audience, empowering them to take control of their health with the support of their employer's benefits."

Heald’s program distinguishes itself by delivering life-changing results through a holistic, 5-point healing plan that addresses diet, activity, sleep, stress, and medication management. The program is doctor-led and combines a powerful mobile app, 24/7 AI coaching, and a human care team to provide the emotional and clinical support necessary for lasting lifestyle change. This powerful combination leads to significant outcomes, with members achieving an average A1C reduction of 3% and an average weight loss of 11 pounds.

Crucially, these results are achieved without prescribing GLP-1s. Instead, Heald focuses on sustainable behavioral change, empowering individuals to improve their metabolic health naturally. This focus on root-cause resolution has enabled 98% of users to reduce their medication dependency, with many successfully using the program as a safe and effective “off-ramp” from GLP-1 drugs in consultation with their primary physician.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heald to the Thatch Marketplace as our inaugural diabetes reversal partner," said Chris Ellis, CEO and Co-founder at Thatch. "Our goal is to put employees in control of their health by giving them the ability to select the benefits and care they actually value. Managing chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Heald’s personalized, evidence-based model is exactly the kind of high-impact service we want to make available to Thatch members."

The partnership makes Heald’s services accessible to employees at companies of all sizes that use the Thatch platform. Employees can now use their tax-free benefit dollars to enroll in Heald’s program, a critical step in making specialized chronic care more affordable and accessible.

About Heald: Heald is a digital health company dedicated to reversing type 2 diabetes through a psychology-based, 5-point healing plan. By focusing on sustainable lifestyle change rather than just symptom management, Heald’s doctor-led program guarantees measurable results. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, visit iheald.com .

About Thatch: Thatch is a modern benefits platform that enables employers to offer personalized, cost-effective healthcare through an Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA). The Thatch Marketplace provides employees with access to a curated ecosystem of innovative health and wellness services, allowing them to use their tax-free benefit dollars on the care that matters most to them. For more information, visit thatch.com .

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