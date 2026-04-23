H1 Launches Site Network Suite, the First AI-Powered Platform to Transform How Research Sites and Sponsors Engage on Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the AI-powered platform that connects the world to the right doctors, officially launched the H1 Site Network Suite , a first-of-its-kind platform that connects sponsors and sites in a unified, AI-driven workflow for clinical trial feasibility.

Currently, clinical trial feasibility is fragmented and subject to tedious, manual processes. Sponsors rely on disconnected systems, static datasets, spreadsheets, and email to identify sites, distribute feasibility questionnaires, and assess responses, often repeating the same process for every study.

H1 Site Network Suite fundamentally changes this model by bringing research sites directly into the H1 platform. Sites can claim and manage their profiles, validate their capabilities, and respond to feasibility questionnaires within one platform. This creates a continuously updated, structured source of truth that sponsors can use to identify, evaluate, and select sites with greater speed and confidence.

Now the feasibility process for sponsors, which often takes months, can be reduced to weeks to bring important, potentially lifesaving drugs to market faster. H1’s Site Network is the only solution in the industry that tackles sponsor and site challenges head-on in an all-in-one platform, saving time, money and effort.

AI‑Driven, End‑to‑End Feasibility

H1 applies AI across the full feasibility workflow, connecting protocol design, site identification, and feasibility execution within a single platform.

Protocol-aware site recommendations: AI analyzes protocol criteria and historical data to generate a targeted shortlist of sites already treating relevant patient populations

AI analyzes protocol criteria and historical data to generate a targeted shortlist of sites already treating relevant patient populations Centralized feasibility management: Sponsors can distribute, collect, and standardize feasibility questionnaires directly within H1, eliminating spreadsheets and email chains

Sponsors can distribute, collect, and standardize feasibility questionnaires directly within H1, eliminating spreadsheets and email chains Structured, reusable data: Responses are normalized into consistent site capability signals, enabling side-by-side comparison and reuse across studies





Together, these capabilities help sponsors move from static lists and manual feasibility surveys to a more connected, data-rich approach to feasibility where structured, site-validated data builds over time to support faster, more confident decisions.

“We’re participating in H1’s Site Network to better showcase our site’s capabilities to sponsors,” said Gloria Carlbert, CMA, CCRC, Site Director at Bradenton Research Center. “It helps ensure clinical trials are placed at the right sites by giving sponsors a clearer view of what we can support. This is a meaningful step toward better collaboration between sites and sponsors.”

“For decades, feasibility has been a fragmented, one-off process built on incomplete data and manual workflows,” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “With H1’s Site Network, we’re bringing sponsors and sites into one single, connected system where feasibility becomes faster and continuously improves over time. At the end of the day, this means sponsors can move quickly when it comes to feasibility and institute smarter clinical trial processes.”

About H1

H1 is an AI-powered platform that helps identify and engage the right doctors for critical workflows across pharma, health plan, health system, and technology companies. At the core of the platform is H1’s Doctor Graph—a structured representation of physician identity, expertise, relationships, and behavioral signals, creating a powerful network effect as it is continuously enriched by participants across the healthcare ecosystem. Built on one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive global datasets of healthcare professionals, H1 combines deep healthcare data with agentic AI workflows to power critical workflows across drug development, medical and commercial engagement, care navigation, and provider data and network intelligence. Today, 85% of the Top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 9 out of 10 of the top health plans trust H1 as a critical partner in building a healthier future for all.

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing for H1

michelle@big-swing.com

617-510-6998