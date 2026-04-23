Neocis and Yomi® S Named Winner of the 2026 TAG Awards for MedTech in Robotic & Procedural Innovation

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis®, the company behind the first and only FDA-cleared robotic system for dental implant surgery, today announced that Yomi® S has been named a winner of the 2026 TAG Awards for MedTech in the category of Medical Devices: Robotic & Procedural Innovation. The TAG Awards, produced by The Aebli Group, recognize companies advancing what is possible across MedTech, Life Sciences, and BioTech.

Honorees are selected by experienced industry judges based on design, real-world relevance, market value, and demonstrated potential to improve outcomes across the healthcare landscape. Yomi S was recognized for its groundbreaking approach to dental implant surgery — setting a new standard for precision, efficiency, and patient care.

“Yomi S is a groundbreaking innovation in dental implant surgery, setting a new standard for precision, efficiency, and patient care. With over 100,000 procedures completed and FDA clearance in place, the system demonstrates both clinical validation and real-world adoption, while addressing growing access challenges in oral surgery.”

— TAG Awards Judge

“This recognition reflects the vision and hard work of the entire Neocis team,” said Alon Mozes, CEO of Neocis. “Yomi S was designed to revolutionize dental robotics with true physical AI, making robotic surgery more accessible, more intuitive, and more impactful for both clinicians and patients. Being recognized by the TAG Awards alongside some of the most innovative companies in MedTech is a testament to what this platform can do.”

The Next Generation of Robotic Dental Surgery

Yomi S builds on the proven foundation of the original Yomi platform — which has now guided over 100,000 osteotomies — with a redesigned system that integrates AI-powered planning, an ergonomic single-surgeon workflow, and an intuitive multimodal interface. Yomi S and Yomi are the only FDA-cleared dental robots that turn clinical precision into practice advantage. Key capabilities include:

• AI-powered planning tools that automatically detect nerves, sinuses, and enable advanced restorative planning including custom crown design for every patient

• Integrated drill console enabling speed, torque, and irrigation control from one centralized platform

• Single-surgeon workflows with voice, gesture, foot pedal, and touchscreen controls that reduce staffing needs and training time

• Ergonomic, space-saving design built to fit comfortably into the operatory



Availability

Yomi S is FDA-cleared and commercially available in the U.S.

About Yomi

The Yomi Robotic System (Yomi) is a computerized robotic navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and offers robotic navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi can be used for adult patients who qualify for dental implants, including alveoplasty and implant surgery for partially edentulous and fully edentulous patients.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from top investors including NVIDIA’s NVentures, Intuitive Surgical’s Intuitive Ventures, DFJ Growth, Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners, and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll.

Contact

For more information, visit www.neocis.com or contact Neocis Media Relations at info@neocis.com