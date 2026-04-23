WellWithAll to Present Inaugural Longevity Award at the 2026 The Black Man Can Awards

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellWithAll, the purpose-driven health and wellness company focused on closing generational wellness gaps, today announced its partnership with The Black Man Can ahead of the 2026 awards hosted by The Black Man Can, taking place April 25 in New York City. WellWithAll will contribute $15,000 in support of the organization, and sponsor and present the Longevity Award to Charles Johnson, founder of 4Kira4Moms and 4Kira4Dads.

The Black Man Can Awards celebrate Black men shaping business, education, entertainment, technology, and community leadership, with this year’s program also featuring red carpet arrivals, live performances, and dedicated segments focused on wellness.

WellWithAll is presenting the inaugural “Longevity Award” to Charles Johnson for his advocacy addressing the maternal health crisis following the loss of his wife, Kira Johnson, in 2016. His work has become a national force in advancing awareness and action, particularly around the disproportionate risks facing Black women, who are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. The award redefines longevity not as years lived, but as the opportunity for more families to live healthy, full lives in the first place.

Johnson is being recognized for transforming personal loss into a national movement to address implicit bias, improve maternal health outcomes, and bring more accountability to care. Through 4Kira4Moms, Johnson has elevated national awareness of maternal mortality, advocated for policy change and accountability, and empowered families with tools and knowledge to navigate care and advocate for themselves.

“Every mother deserves to make it home,” said Demond Martin, CEO of WellWithAll. “The Black Man Can Awards elevate leaders who are driving real impact, and Charles Johnson’s work through 4Kira4Moms is a powerful example. Charles’ leadership has brought critical attention to the maternal health crisis and the need for better systems of care. This recognition reflects the urgency and importance of that work.”

WellWithAll’s partnership with The Black Man Can reflects its broader commitment to help expand access to care, improve health literacy, and support solutions that close health gaps where they are widest. In addition to its consumer products, the company is investing in long-term innovation through initiatives such as the $1 million WellWithAll Prize Competition, designed to support proven tech solutions that help people manage daily health, navigate care, and improve outcomes in underserved communities.

As part of its broader growth and impact strategy, the company recently announced that NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell has joined WellWithAll as a strategic investor and brand ambassador, further strengthening its mission to expand access to everyday wellness and empower underserved communities.

“We believe longevity should not be a privilege, but a reality for everyone,” Martin added. “We’re proud to support the people and organizations doing the work every day to build healthier communities and create lasting change.”

About WellWithAll

WellWithAll is a purpose-driven health and wellness consumer packaged goods company on a mission to create generational wellness for all. Co-founded by CEO, investor, and philanthropist Demond Martin, alongside philanthropist Carmichael Roberts, WellWithAll combines innovation and impact by developing functional consumer products that help people make better daily health choices. The company has committed to reinvest 20 percent of its profits into programs that expand access to care and help close health gaps where they are widest, so everyone has a fair chance at living a longer, fuller life. Learn more at wellwithall.com and follow WellWithAll on Instagram, TikTok, Spill, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Black Man Can®, Inc.

For over 15 years, The Black Man Can has been empowering Black men through mentorship, education, and media. The Black Man Can®, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating boys and men of color, reshaping the narrative and providing a platform for success stories. You can learn more about TheBlackManCan at theblackmancan.org.