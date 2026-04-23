BambooHR Launches Broker Partner Program to Strengthen Broker-Client Relationships

DRAPER, Utah, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced the launch of its BambooHR Broker Partner Program, an initiative designed to help benefits brokers confidently extend their value to clients through modern HR technology and a high-touch support experience.

The program is built to reinforce the broker’s role as a trusted advisor while providing clients with a seamless HR, payroll, and benefits platform. BambooHR supports brokers with implementation, technology, and ongoing service, allowing brokers to maintain and strengthen their client relationships.

Benefits brokers often face reputational risk when recommending HR systems, particularly if implementation or ongoing support falls short of expectations. The BambooHR Broker Partner Program addresses this challenge with a structured, high-service model that prioritizes consistency, transparency, and client outcomes.

“Brokers put their reputation on the line with every recommendation,” said Jonathan Leaf, Chief Revenue Officer at BambooHR. “This program is designed to support that trust with a reliable implementation experience, dedicated expertise, and technology that delivers long-term value to their clients.”

The program is centered on four key elements:

Clear Role Alignment: Brokers remain the primary relationship owner and strategic advisor, while BambooHR provides the technology, service infrastructure, and HR expertise to support and enhance the client experience — never competing for the relationship, but reinforcing it with a partner built to respect boundaries and strengthen your book of business.

Brokers remain the primary relationship owner and strategic advisor, while BambooHR provides the technology, service infrastructure, and HR expertise to support and enhance the client experience — never competing for the relationship, but reinforcing it with a partner built to respect boundaries and strengthen your book of business. High-Touch Implementation Experience: Clients receive a guided, white-glove onboarding process designed to reduce complexity and accelerate time to value.

Clients receive a guided, white-glove onboarding process designed to reduce complexity and accelerate time to value. Tools That Elevate Broker Value: Intuitive workflows, actionable data, and HR expertise enable brokers to provide more strategic, insight-driven guidance to their clients.

Intuitive workflows, actionable data, and HR expertise enable brokers to provide more strategic, insight-driven guidance to their clients. Dedicated Partner Support Team: A tenured, specialized team provides proactive communication, timely updates, and ongoing support throughout the client lifecycle.

The Broker Partner Program builds on BambooHR’s broader commitment to a more human-centered future of work. As organizations navigate increasing complexity across people, technology, and operations, BambooHR’s people intelligence platform helps HR leaders and their advisors turn insight into action—enabling better decisions, stronger cultures, and more meaningful outcomes for employees.

For brokers, the program transforms HR software recommendations into a more reliable, value-added extension of their services. For BambooHR, it expands access to a trusted network of advisors who play a critical role in guiding SMB and mid-market organizations.

To learn more about the BambooHR Broker Partner Program, https://www.bamboohr.com/partner/broker .

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and take action with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.