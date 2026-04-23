Catalant’s Michael Barnett and Nehal Desai Named Among Consulting Magazine’s Top Consultants of 2026

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalant , the creator of Consulting 2.0 and a leading provider of flexible and fit-to-purpose consulting solutions, today announced the inclusion of Catalant consultants Michael Barnett and Nehal Desai on Consulting Magazine ’s Top Consultants 2026 list.

“Michael and Nehal are the kind of advisors who don't just strategize — they roll up their sleeves and solve problems,” shared Binu Sudhakaran, Catalant’s Vice President, Practice Community and Expert Services. “They are forward-thinking consultants who build cutting-edge solutions that drive sustained value and real transformation. Their inclusion on this list is a testament to the caliber of Catalant consultants. When you strip away the overhead of traditional consulting hierarchies, exceptional people can do exceptional work.”

Consulting Magazine's Top Consultants awards celebrate the most influential and accomplished professionals in the industry. Selection as a top consultant reflects these individuals' outstanding contributions to their clients and the profession as a whole.

Barnett is honored in the Analytics and AI Innovation category for his work architecting an advanced, statistics-based inventory management solution for a leading global manufacturing company. In a sector where supply chain volatility is the new baseline, Barnett’s contributions transformed complex data into a practical asset.

Desai is honored in the Operational and Process Consulting category for her outstanding work leading a large-scale procurement cost transformation program supporting a global industrial manufacturer. Her ability to navigate high-stakes environments and institutionalize data-driven practices enabled her to optimize sourcing costs and deliver significant savings.

The recognition of the superior outcomes delivered by Barnett and Desai through this award validates the shift toward Consulting 2.0, where success is measured not by the size of a firm but by the precision and depth of the expertise delivered. As organizations increasingly prioritize speed and specialized knowledge, the Consulting 2.0 model will continue to attract the industry’s most accomplished practitioners.

Barnett and Desai will be formally recognized at the upcoming Top Consultants Dinner and Award Ceremony in June, 2026.

ABOUT CATALANT

Catalant is the next-generation consulting solution that takes a unique approach toward solving our clients’ business challenges. We call it Consulting 2.0: it’s purpose-fit, fast, flexible, and a fair value. We curate and connect experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds, including big consulting alumni and former corporate operators. Together, we deliver actionable solutions at scale, whenever and however you need them. www.catalant.com

Media Contact

Kelly Youngs

Matter Communications

catalant@matternow.com