LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., (“LENZ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LENZ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/lenz-therapeutics-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

LENZ’s stock price plummeted $6.36 per share, or 25.96%, to close at $18.14 per share on December 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 12, 2025, emergence of safety data regarding the Company’s primary ophthalmic product. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the public disclosure of a severe ocular complication documented within the Food and Drug Administration’s adverse event reporting systems.

Specifically, reports surfaced detailing a "case of retinal tear associated with LENZ’s VIZZ eye drop," a development that raised immediate concerns regarding the product's safety profile and potential regulatory scrutiny. The decline was further exacerbated as media outlets and analysts began circulating the news of this adverse event, highlighting the risks to the Company's commercial prospects. The revelation that a patient had suffered a significant structural injury to the eye following the use of VIZZ led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened liability risks and the potential for a material decline in future adoption of the treatment.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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