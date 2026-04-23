Premier Graphene Inc., in Coordination with its Joint Venture Partners – HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI and Nevada Ballistic Armor Corp., along with other Affiliates, secured their Initial Contract with Mexico’s Defense Sector

MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI), a developer of advanced graphene-based defense and protective-wear fortification technologies, along with its affiliate, HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI (formerly known as HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V.) were awarded a contract. Significantly, test results preceding the contract award, invariably conformed perfectly to the military’s specifications, often exceeding expectations, culminating in this initial contract award.

Premier Graphene, along with its Mexican affiliate, HGI, have secured their first contract with the Dirección General de Fábrica de Vestuario y Equipo (FAVE), a division of Mexico’s Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (DEFENSA).

This landmark achievement marks a strategic entry into Mexico’s defense manufacturing ecosystem and establishes both companies as emerging participants within a highly selective procurement framework.

This also opens the door to other Latin American Countries with whom we have been negotiating and supplying various equipment and products resulting in consistently successful testing results. We are now primed for other contracts.

As a Mexican company, HGI facilitated this contract with its established network within Mexico’s manufacturing infrastructure, combined with the coordination and support of Lic. Emmanuel Hernández Rico. The award follows governmental agency’s direct request for proposal prompted by our uniquely fabricated, specialized belt assemblies with our integrated magazine (ammunition) carriers, designed to meet demanding operational requirements, including protecting military personnel.

This initial production will function as a validating, qualification batch, surviving rigorous evaluation protocols, including durability, performance, and compliance testing by the operative defense authorities. Such successful validation should inevitably unlock access to even larger procurement opportunities, for a wide range of products, positioning both companies for scaled participation in future supply programs.

Premier Graphene and HGI delivered a competitive and technically aligned proposal, demonstrating not only cost efficiency but also the capacity to meet stringent quality and delivery standards mandated by applicable defense supply chains. The formal award reflects affirmation of both companies’ operational execution capabilities and long-term potential as reliable suppliers for a multiplicity of products for ongoing revenue streams.

Significantly, we have secured the necessary financing for the production costs and delivery costs so as to assure product delivery and consummation of this initial contract. We anticipate similar financial arrangements for every future contract, for this product as well as other products destined for future delivery. Initial product should be delivered within 10 business days.

“This contract represents more than a first award—it is an affirmation and a validation point,” states Pedro Mendez, President of both Premier Graphene and HGI. Mr. Mendez continues: “This demonstrates our capacity to strategically navigate complex procurement environments, align with institutional requirements, and deliver solutions meeting, if not exceeding, the demanding standards of defense authorities. Equally significant, this is a start of something which we feel will be inevitably more profound, particularly with the addition of graphene in these and other products.”

“After many months of intense work, we finally have the first of many contracts. We still await a successful landing of three major ongoing supply contracts currently in process,” added Lic. Emmanuel Hernández Rico.

Further details regarding production timelines, technical specifications, and contract expansion pathways will be communicated as we achieve each milestone event, opening doors to our inevitable success.

About HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI

HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI is a Mexico-based company specializing in advanced carbon material production, supported by its proprietary bio-based graphene technology. The company focuses on industrial innovation and strategic market development, leveraging strong domestic partnerships to bridge international technologies into high-value sectors, including defense, infrastructure, and energy. HGI also maintains access to graphite mining resources and is actively pursuing rare earth mineral contracts to further strengthen its vertically integrated materials platform.

Website: www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc., a leader in the graphene industry, focuses on developing innovative and high-performance graphene materials from sustainable sources like industrial hemp. With cutting-edge technology and research capabilities, the company is dedicated to propelling the industry forward, promoting sustainable practices, and delivering high-quality products across multiple industries, with a current focus on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that enhance protection, efficiency, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

President of HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI / Premier Graphene Inc.

Pedro Alberto Méndez.

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Premier Graphene Inc.

Investor Relations

El Centro, California

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com