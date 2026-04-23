ConnectM Explores Dual Capital Raises: Accredited Investor Offering and Rights Offering Ahead of Planned National Exchange Uplisting 

Company Engages Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. to Conduct Testing-the-Waters Process and Evaluate Investor Demand for Potential Regulation A and Rule 506(c) Offerings

Potential Offerings May Include Common Stock, Dividend-Yielding Preferred Stock, Warrants and/or Dividend-Yielding Convertible Preferred Stock



MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a constellation of technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy, today announced that it is exploring two potential capital raises ahead of a planned national exchange uplisting: a private placement for accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and a rights offering for existing shareholders under Regulation A.



The Company has engaged Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. to conduct a coordinated “testing-the-waters” process to gauge interest from both accredited investors and the Company’s existing shareholder base. Feedback from this process will inform the final structure, terms, and sizing of any potential offerings.



Contemplated Dual-Track Strategy



1. Accredited Investor Offering (Rule 506(c)): A potential offering of securities directed exclusively toward accredited investors, utilizing general solicitation as permitted under federal securities laws.





2. Rights Offering (Regulation A): A potential offering structured to provide existing shareholders with rights to purchase additional securities of the Company, together with customary over-subscription rights.



