PRIDE Industries Recognized as a 3 Star Employer in 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

Roseville, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has been recognized as a 3 Star Employer in the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards, affirming the organization’s meaningful and measurable commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and members of the military-connected community.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program is the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers in the United States. Participating organizations include companies large and small, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, colleges, and universities—each working to strengthen employment opportunities and long-term support systems for military veterans, spouses, and families.

“PRIDE Industries has demonstrated meaningful and measurable support for veterans and the military-connected community through its commitment to building opportunities for those who served,” said Nicholas Antaki, President of VETS Indexes. “Employers like PRIDE Industries continue to set the standard and help drive the future of veteran employment forward.”

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards analyze employer policies, practices, and outcomes across five key categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse and family support

As a mission-driven organization, PRIDE Industries has long prioritized inclusive hiring, workforce development, and career advancement opportunities for veterans and military-connected individuals.

“This recognition reflects the deep respect we have for the men and women who have served our country and the value they bring to the workplace,” said Craig Levra, CEO of PRIDE Industries. “Veterans bring a mission-focused mindset, resilience, and leadership skills that strengthen our organization and the communities we serve. We are proud to be recognized by VETS Indexes and remain committed to expanding opportunities for military veterans and their families.”

PRIDE Industries offers several services for military veterans, including a veteran-led recruitment team, resume reviews, annual hiring events at multiple locations, personalized intake sessions, and a supportive veterans employee resource group. This is the 5th consecutive year that the social enterprise has been recognized as a VETS Indexes Employer.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, the company provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is a leading authority on veteran employment issues. The organization oversees the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosts the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, provides unmatched insights through its Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and develops custom indexes linked to financial products that track publicly traded companies recognized as top veteran employers.

