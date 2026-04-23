Fogo de Chão Debuts Spicy Steak and New Spring Menu Additions

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, invites guests to experience its new spring menu additions, available for a limited time at participating U.S. locations. This season, the brand introduces Spicy Steak for the very first time, bringing bold flavor to a signature cut, alongside new seasonal dishes and fresh Market Table offerings that celebrate the vibrant flavors of spring.

Fogo de Chão’s latest menu innovations are designed to complement its signature churrasco experience. In addition to new fire-roasted selections, guests can enjoy an expanded lineup of springtime dishes at the Market Table, featuring fresh ingredients and bright flavors inspired by the season. These new offerings provide even more ways for guests to customize their dining experience while exploring elevated offerings Fogo is known for.

Spring Menu Innovations include:

Spicy Steak - Fire-roasted tri-tip seasoned with a signature spice blend, offering a flavorful kick with a tender, juicy finish.

- Fire-roasted tri-tip seasoned with a signature spice blend, offering a flavorful kick with a tender, juicy finish. Apple & Jicama Salad - Golden delicious apples, jicama and fresh cilantro tossed in a creamy yogurt dressing, finished with shaved parmesan.

Golden delicious apples, jicama and fresh cilantro tossed in a creamy yogurt dressing, finished with shaved parmesan. Mediterranean Green Bean Salad - Steamed green beans, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives and red onions, topped with red wine vinegar and feta cheese.

Steamed green beans, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives and red onions, topped with red wine vinegar and feta cheese. Spring Radish & Egg Salad - Hard-boiled eggs with fresh radish, lemon and dill.

- Hard-boiled eggs with fresh radish, lemon and dill. Superfood Herb Salad - Baby kale, spinach, arugula, zucchini, edamame and fresh herbs tossed in basil dressing.

- Baby kale, spinach, arugula, zucchini, edamame and fresh herbs tossed in basil dressing. Sweet Corn Chowder - Sweet corn, carrots, celery and fresh basil, topped with black pepper candied bacon and parmesan.

- Sweet corn, carrots, celery and fresh basil, topped with black pepper candied bacon and parmesan. Spring Hummus - Fresh hummus blended with herbs, roasted garlic and citrus, topped with radish, fresh mint, edamame and extra virgin olive oil.





New Cocktails:

Sunset Crush - A blend of LALO Tequila, Aperol, strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry, with lime and club soda.

- A blend of LALO Tequila, Aperol, strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry, with lime and club soda. Bees Knees - A citrus-forward cocktail featuring Fords Gin, Cointreau, fresh lemon, and honey.





“As we welcome the warmth of spring, we’re excited to introduce new additions that bring fresh flavors and variety to the Fogo experience,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “From our signature fire-roasted churrasco cuts to elevated dishes at the Market Table, these offerings are designed to complement the Full Churrasco Experience and give guests even more ways to customize their meal.”

Fogo elevates the dining experience for every occasion by providing selections for all dayparts, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can experience the heat of the famed prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience, featuring a continuous selection of fire-roasted cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, including the house specialty Picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin. For those looking to elevate their meal, premium cuts such as the Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye or Wagyu NY Strip, à la carte seafood options and a curated selection of South American wines offer the perfect complement to the experience. Guests are encouraged to finish their meal with indulgent desserts such as Cheesecake Brûlée, Chocolate Brigadeiro or Tres Leches Cake, alongside signature cocktails including the Carajillo, Espresso Martini or the classic Caipirinha.

Fogo de Chão has partnered exclusively with DoorDash for all third-party delivery, making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy their favorite fire-roasted selections and Market Table offerings at home.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new spring menu offerings, or to dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com .





Fogo de Chão invites guests to discover its new spring menu including the first-ever Spicy Steak. Fogo.com



Fogo de Chão invites guests to discover its new spring menu including Market Table additions like the Spring Radish and Egg Salad. Fogo.com



Fogo de Chão invites guests to discover its new spring menu including new cocktails the Bee’s Knees and Sunset Crush. Fogo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

FogoPR@konnectagency.com

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