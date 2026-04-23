Ahead of Mother’s Day, Teleflora Reassures Moms They’re Doing Great as New Survey Finds 91% Feel “Mom Guilt”

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a new national survey showing that 91% of mothers experience “mom guilt” and nearly 3 in 4 moms say at times they worry they’re not doing enough for their kids, Teleflora , the world’s leading floral delivery service, has launched a new campaign reminding moms that their efforts are seen, valued and more than enough, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“If You’ve Worried” captures a mother’s constant inner struggle with the question, “Am I a good mom?” The ad spot follows her through the quiet, relatable worries of motherhood – feeling too strict, not present enough, or simply not enough. As she navigates the chaos and self-doubt of daily life, a simple, heartfelt moment – her family surprising her with a Teleflora bouquet – reframes her perspective. The result is a powerful reminder that love, not perfection, defines a great mom.

“Moms are too often under tremendous pressure, carrying the invisible load of managing a household on their shoulders. This campaign is an ode to moms and our way of saying – we see you, and we thank you,” said John Ludwig, vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Teleflora.

The survey, commissioned by Teleflora and conducted by Kantar, a leading global market research company, found that Gen Z and millennial moms are significantly more likely to worry they’re not doing enough for their children, with nearly half of Gen Z moms and 40% of millennial moms feeling “mom guilt” daily. Mom guilt is even higher among working moms, with 94% reporting these feelings. Additionally, 71% of respondents report feeling pressure to live up to the expectations of being a “perfect” or “ideal” mom.

To help unpack these findings, Teleflora partnered with parenting experts Deena Margolin and Kristin Gallant of Big Little Feelings , who provide trusted, practical guidance to ease everyday parenting challenges. Margolin and Gallant note that this pressure is incredibly common, as many moms feel they are constantly falling short of an impossible standard.

Eighty-four percent of moms with children living at home say they need more reassurance that they’re doing a good job as a mom – a stat that is even higher among Gen Z moms (94%) and millennial moms (88%) – the simple gesture of sending Mom flowers this Mother’s Day can help show your love and appreciation, and remind her that she’s more than good – she’s great.

With May also marking Mental Health Awareness Month, these findings underscore the emotional toll of “perfection pressure” and the importance of supporting moms’ mental well-being.

Additional findings include:

For most, “mom guilt” stems from internal pressure (i.e., themselves) (61%), social media (28%), their own children (26%), and other moms (19%).

Top drivers of “mom guilt” include not spending enough time with their child (36%), feeling distracted or overwhelmed (33%), and comparing themselves to other moms (30%).

Hispanic moms report feeling the most pressure to live up to the expectations of a “perfect” or “ideal” mom (81%).

Mom guilt is experienced most by millennial moms (95%), followed by Gen Z (91%) and Gen X (89%).

The campaign, developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency, will appear on a wide variety of premium connected TV (CTV) outlets, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and other parent-focused outlets and podcasts.

Show your appreciation for Mom by sharing your #LoveOutLoud with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora’s best-selling Mother’s Day bouquets are thoughtfully made with love and handcrafted with care by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete in a charming keepsake container that she can incorporate into home décor for years to come.

Teleflora’s new Mother’s Day bouquet lineup includes:

Teleflora’s Amelia Bouquet (starting at $99.99) – Delight Mom with Teleflora’s Amelia Bouquet, a graceful mix of pink and lavender blooms beautifully arranged in Teleflora’s Amelia Vase. This elegant art glass keepsake adds soft shimmer and a heartfelt touch to her Mother’s Day.

– Delight Mom with Teleflora’s Amelia Bouquet, a graceful mix of pink and lavender blooms beautifully arranged in Teleflora’s Amelia Vase. This elegant art glass keepsake adds soft shimmer and a heartfelt touch to her Mother’s Day. Teleflora’s Blue Belle Bouquet (starting at $ 59.99) – Teleflora’s Blue Belle Bouquet is a sweet Mother’s Day flower arrangement of soft pink, white, and lavender blooms, beautifully presented in Teleflora’s Blue Belle Vase keepsake – perfect for celebrating Mom with fresh spring charm.

– Teleflora’s Blue Belle Bouquet is a sweet Mother’s Day flower arrangement of soft pink, white, and lavender blooms, beautifully presented in Teleflora’s Blue Belle Vase keepsake – perfect for celebrating Mom with fresh spring charm. Teleflora’s Pink Rhapsody Bouquet (starting at $ 54.99) – Celebrate her in style with Teleflora’s Pink Rhapsody Bouquet, a vibrant mix of pink and lavender blooms beautifully arranged in Teleflora’s Pink Rhapsody Vase. This stunning Mother’s Day gift adds bold color and lasting charm to any space.

– Celebrate her in style with Teleflora’s Pink Rhapsody Bouquet, a vibrant mix of pink and lavender blooms beautifully arranged in Teleflora’s Pink Rhapsody Vase. This stunning Mother’s Day gift adds bold color and lasting charm to any space. Teleflora’s Pretty Daydream Bouquet (starting at $ 64.99) – Celebrate her sweetest moments with Teleflora’s Pretty Daydream Bouquet, a dreamy mix of soft, vibrant blooms beautifully arranged in Teleflora’s Pretty Daydream Vase – a charming keepsake she’ll enjoy long after Mother’s Day.

– Celebrate her sweetest moments with Teleflora’s Pretty Daydream Bouquet, a dreamy mix of soft, vibrant blooms beautifully arranged in Teleflora’s Pretty Daydream Vase – a charming keepsake she’ll enjoy long after Mother’s Day. Teleflora’s Watercolor Garden Bouquet (starting at $49.99) – Teleflora’s Watercolor Garden Bouquet is a cheerful Mother’s Day flower arrangement of peach and pink blooms, beautifully presented in Teleflora’s Watercolor Garden Vase keepsake – perfect for celebrating Mom with fresh spring style.



To learn more about Teleflora’s handmade bouquets or to place an order for a floral arrangement hand-delivered by a local florist, visit www.teleflora.com .

A Note on Methodology

Nationally representative research was conducted by Kantar, a leading global data and insights company. The study was fielded between April 2–13, 2026, among 1,040 U.S. women between the ages of 18–64. Sample includes 71% moms.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your “Love Out Loud®” with the gift of Teleflora flowers – made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist. By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora – a part of The Wonderful Company – offers the kind of personal touch, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist – even if that neighborhood is across the country. Teleflora’s network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment.

To learn more about Teleflora, please visit www.teleflora.com , or follow Teleflora on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok , and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment. To learn more about the company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com .

Media Contact:

teleflorapr@wonderful.com

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