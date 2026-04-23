Tyton Partners Releases Choose to Learn 2026: K-12 Public School Redesign at a Tipping Point

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on the education sector, has released Choose to Learn 2026: High School Redesign as a Catalyst for (Re)Enrollment. This nationally recognized publication is the fourth installment in a multi-year research initiative supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

While prior research has focused on evolving parent demand and the rise of alternative K-12 models, this year’s analysis shifts the lens to assess how public K-12 systems are responding. As districts and charter networks face sustained enrollment pressure, many have expanded high school redesign efforts – introducing flexible modalities, non-traditional schedules, and career-aligned pathways to better meet family preferences and student needs.

The report finds that while redesign is now widespread, its impact has been uneven. Most programs only reach a small share of students, limiting their ability to influence system-wide outcomes such as student retention and reenrollment.

“This is a pivotal moment for public education,” said Christian Lehr, Managing Director at Tyton Partners and co-author of the report. “Districts are not short on innovative ideas. The challenge now is executing against those ideas in ways that meaningfully engage students at scale. Only then will districts reap sustained enrollment benefits and fend off the more competitive environment in which they find themselves.”

Key Findings

High school redesign has scaled – but impact has not. Redesigned models are now common across the public K-12 sector, with more than 75% of systems offering some form of flexible learning or structured pathways. Yet most programs enroll a small share of the addressable student population.

Redesigned models are now common across the public K-12 sector, with more than 75% of systems offering some form of flexible learning or structured pathways. Yet most programs enroll a small share of the addressable student population. Participation – not program count or type – drives enrollment outcomes. Districts and charter networks with higher levels of student participation in redesigned programs are significantly more likely to see stable or improving enrollment. By contrast, the number or variety of programs offered shows little correlation with enrollment persistence or gains.

Districts and charter networks with higher levels of student participation in redesigned programs are significantly more likely to see stable or improving enrollment. By contrast, the number or variety of programs offered shows little correlation with enrollment persistence or gains. Execution – not innovation – is the key problem for districts to solve. Despite continued expansion, districts face persistent operational, financial, and capacity constraints that limit their ability to scale redesigned programs. Systems with fewer, well-executed programs – aligned to student demand and supported by strong operational foundations – are better positioned to engage students near-term and achieve enrollment outcomes long-term.





The findings point to a clear shift for the K-12 ecosystem. For districts, success will depend on translating redesign into coherent, system-level experiences that engage students at scale. For funders and solution providers, the opportunity lies in supporting execution – investing in the capacity, infrastructure, and services required to make redesigned models work better in practice.

Choose to Learn 2026 underscores a broader inflection point for public education: the path forward will be defined by the ability of districts and charters to compete more effectively in a more choice-driven K-12 ecosystem. It will require public schools to not simply adopt new programs, but to secure student participation at scale.

Access Choose to Learn 2026: High School Redesign as a Catalyst for (Re)Enrollment here.

Media Contact

Adam Newman

Managing Partner

anewman@tytonpartners.com

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is a dynamic advisory firm serving clients across the global knowledge sector’s education, information, and media markets.

We help clients capitalize on opportunities and solve for challenges through our dual-practice platform: Strategy Consulting Services built on a foundation of strategy development and operator experience, and Investment Banking Services built on a foundation of transactional experience and data-based market insight . These two complementary practices are relentlessly focused on one singular outcome: our clients’ optimal path forward.