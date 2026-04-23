NEW YORK PLASTIC SURGICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES OPENING OF HARRISON, NY LOCATION

Harrison, NY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Plastic Surgical Group (NYPS Group), one of the nation’s longest‑standing and most respected private academic plastic surgery practices, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office at 500 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 225, in Harrison, NY. The Westchester expansion grants access to the practice’s network of award‑winning physicians. It marks NYPS Group's 13th New York–area location, complementing its offices across Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

NYPS Group’s surgeons provide one of the nation’s most comprehensive ranges of cosmetic and reconstructive services, including procedures in breast, body, and facial aesthetics, as well as microsurgery, hand surgery, trauma reconstruction, burn care, and treatment of complex congenital conditions. Consultations and in-office procedures will be available at the new 3,500‑square‑foot Harrison office, with aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries performed at the Surgical Center of Westchester, White Plains Hospital, and Greenwich Hospital - Yale New Haven Health.

“The opening of our Westchester location is an important milestone in our strategic growth and underscores our commitment to delivering world-class surgical care across the region,” said Tommaso Addona, MD, FACS , President of New York Plastic Surgical Group. “As a proud member of the Westchester community, I’m honored to bring our services closer to patients seeking advanced aesthetic and reconstructive care. This new office reflects thoughtful, sustainable expansion while honoring the 78‑year legacy of excellence that defines our practice.”

About New York Plastic Surgical Group

Founded in 1948, New York Plastic Surgical Group is the largest and longest‑standing private academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. Headquartered in Garden City, NY, it comprises 24 surgeons across 13 locations and has treated more than half a million patients. The practice is recognized for its expertise, commitment to patient safety, dedication to education, and consistent delivery of natural‑looking results. NYPS Group providers have been honored statewide and nationally, including being named the #1 provider of Allergan products in New York State and among the top 50 providers nationwide—placing the group within the top 1% nationally.

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