Chicken Tenders, but Make Them Loco

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is turning up the heat and officially entering the tenders chat. On April 23, El Pollo Loco will introduce its Loco Tenders ™, the brand’s take on America’s favorite finger food.

Available for a limited time only, Loco Tenders come in 2-, 3-, or 4-piece meals and in two delicious varieties:

Spicy: Crispy chicken tenders made with 100% all white meat chicken, fried to perfection and seasoned in a blend of bold Mexican spices.

Crispy chicken tenders made with 100% all white meat chicken, fried to perfection and seasoned in a blend of bold Mexican spices. Classic: Crispy chicken tenders made with 100% all white meat chicken, fried to perfection.





But what’s a Tender without a dipping sauce? All Loco Tenders are served with a choice of three signature sauces:

Pollo Loco Sauce™: Our creamy signature sauce. A little smoky and sweet.

Our creamy signature sauce. A little smoky and sweet. Baja Lime: Creamy ranch-style sauce with lime and cilantro.

Creamy ranch-style sauce with lime and cilantro. House Ranch: Delivers a smooth, savory flavor.





“When it comes to chicken, El Pollo Loco is the expert. We’ve spent the last 50 years perfecting our fire-grilled chicken, and it’s something we’re proud of,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer of El Pollo Loco. “That expertise gives us the credibility and authority to try new menu innovations, whether that’s in our flavor profiles or cooking style – or in the case of our new Loco Tenders ™ – both. We’re confident new customers and long-time fans of the brand are all going to love these tenders.”

For more information on these new offerings, please visit ElPolloLoco.com.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards as a “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across nine U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

Media Contact:

DeVries Global

media@elpolloloco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88bd91b7-e57e-4656-852e-5c4f94c3162c