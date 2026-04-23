Casey’s Expands Partnership with SoundHound AI, Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI Agents Across More Than 2600 Stores





SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing partnership with Casey’s, the third-largest convenience retailer in the United States.

The expanded deal highlights the strength of the collaboration, as SoundHound’s AI-powered ordering agents have already supported Casey’s in handling more than 21 million guest interactions, successfully processing millions of food orders. Casey’s has deployed the technology across more than 2,600 locations, helping ensure guests can place orders quickly and easily.

Casey’s is focused on delivering convenient, high-quality guest experiences, and AI technology helps improve both customer service and operational efficiency, getting orders straight to the kitchen. With fewer interruptions, this allows team members to focus on preparing food and serving guests in-store. Leveraging SoundHound’s voice AI ordering agents, Casey’s stores can answer incoming calls for pizza even during peak meal times, reducing missed orders and long hold times while ensuring guests can place orders quickly and accurately.

“We’re focused on making it easier for our team members to deliver quality and convenience for our guests, especially during peak ordering times,” said Sanjeev Satturu, SVP, Chief Information Officer at Casey’s. “Expanding our partnership with SoundHound AI allows us to scale a proven solution that improves the guest ordering experience and helps our team members operate more efficiently across thousands of locations.”

SoundHound’s voice AI technology is trained on Casey’s menu and designed to understand natural human speech, allowing guests to place orders conversationally — just as they would with a team member. In addition to taking orders, the AI agents can answer menu-related questions, provide information about specials and promotions, and assist with common store inquiries.

“We’re proud to build on our strong, long-term relationship with Casey’s,” said Ben Bellettini, SVP of Restaurant Sales at SoundHound AI. “Handling more than 21 million customer interactions demonstrates the scale and reliability of our technology. We look forward to continuing to support Casey’s as they deliver convenient, modern ordering experiences for their guests.”

SoundHound powers over 15,000 locations with its industry-leading voice and conversational AI technology. For more information about SoundHound AI’s restaurant and retail solutions, please visit: https://www.soundhound.com/voice-ai-solutions/restaurants/

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, telecom, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound’s Agentic AI for Automotive and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores . Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza , donuts, other assorted bakery items , and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com , or in the mobile app.

Media Contact:

Gianna Arantes

201-815-9852

PR@SoundHound.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbf1e97e-9063-476b-9286-f4aa0e22cf1a