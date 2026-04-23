Toll Brothers Announces Final Homes Available at Chimney Creek Community in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that limited opportunities remain at its highly sought-after single-family home community, Chimney Creek, in Cumming, Georgia. Home shoppers still have a rare opportunity to secure one of the five remaining quick move-in homes, each beautifully designed and located in one of Forsyth County’s most desirable neighborhoods.





Located in scenic northern Georgia and within the highly rated Forsyth County School District, Chimney Creek offers elegant luxury homes with sophisticated architecture, thoughtful floor plans, and a wide range of personalized features for today’s discerning home shoppers. With flexible spaces, designer-appointed kitchens, first-floor guest suites, and expansive great rooms ideal for entertaining, Chimney Creek homes deliver both comfort and refined living.

“We are thrilled with the strong demand we’ve seen at Chimney Creek,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “The final five remaining homes showcase the best of luxury living in Cumming, from premium finishes and thoughtful design to quick delivery timelines. We encourage home shoppers to act quickly while these final opportunities remain.”

Key features of Chimney Creek include:

Luxury single-family homes with designer touches and flexible living spaces.

Established community amenities such as a swimming pool, cabana, tennis and pickleball courts, perfect for active lifestyles and family fun.

Excellent location near Georgia State Route 20, 369, and 400 for convenient commuting to shopping, dining, and recreation throughout the Atlanta-metro area.

Highly rated schools, including assignment to West Forsyth High School.









The five remaining move-in ready and quick move-in homes in Chimney Creek are expected to sell quickly. Prospective customers are encouraged to schedule a tour or contact the sales team for more information and personalized assistance.

The Sales Center is located at 4825 Ramblewood Drive in Cumming. For more information about Chimney Creek or other Toll Brothers communities in Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)