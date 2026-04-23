Root & Freeway Insurance Expand Integrated Coverage Options Through New Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, and Freeway Insurance, the nation’s largest personal lines insurance distribution platform, today announced a collaboration designed to expand customer access and enhance the overall insurance experience across Freeway’s national network.

Through this partnership, Root’s technology and insurance products will be integrated into Freeway’s multi-carrier marketplace, expanding the range of coverage options available to customers. This addition enhances Freeway’s ability to deliver more competitive options, faster quoting, and a better overall fit for customers’ needs and budgets through a seamless, omnichannel experience.

“Freeway has built incredible scale and trust across a wide variety of markets by meeting customers exactly where they are,” said Jason Shapiro, SVP of Business Development at Root. “By combining Root’s technology with Freeway’s distribution platform, we’re simplifying the insurance experience and making it easier for customers to find high-quality, easy-to-quote coverage.”

The partnership expands access to additional coverage options while introducing a competitive new option across customer segments. As part of Freeway’s multi-carrier approach, Root complements an extensive network of insurance partners, reinforcing the platform’s ability to deliver choice across a broad spectrum of customer profiles and risk needs.

“At Freeway, our focus is on creating a simpler, more flexible way for customers to shop for insurance,” said Darrin Silveria, Chief Sales Officer. “Adding Root to our platform gives customers more options and helps us deliver faster, more personalized coverage that fits their needs and budget.”

This partnership supports Root’s continued expansion through tech-based distribution and Freeway’s ongoing commitment to expanding access, improving customer experience, and delivering a more connected, technology-enabled insurance marketplace. Root’s product is now available across Freeway’s national distribution platform, enabling customers to access coverage online, through call centers, or at local retail offices nationwide, with bilingual support available.

About Root, Inc.

Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. Since launching in 2015, the Root app has more than 17 million downloads and has collected almost 36 billion miles of driving data to inform its insurance offerings. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.

For more information, visit root.com.

Contacts

Media:

press@joinroot.com

Partnerships:

partnerships@joinroot.com

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest‑growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a “click, call, or come in” approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation’s leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300‑0227.

Contacts

Media:

media.relations@confie.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about our future business results and the success of our partnerships. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict, including our ability to profitably acquire and retain new customers through the partnerships. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.