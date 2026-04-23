Avocados From Mexico Signs Key Step Against Deforestation with New “Zero Deforestation Agreement”

MONTREAL, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Avocado Producers and Export Packers of Mexico (APEAM), best known as the nonprofit organization behind the Avocados from Mexico campaign, formally signed the Zero Deforestation Agreement on April 15, 2026, marking key step in advancing the sustainability initiatives of export avocados from Mexico.

The Zero Deforestation Agreement is a voluntary self-regulation agreement aimed at ensuring compliance with forestry and environmental legislation, designed to improve traceability and transparency of avocados grown for export from Mexico. APEAM signed the Zero Deforestation Agreement alongside Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) and Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA).

“Today is an important day for the sector, but above all, it is an important day for the country,” said APEAM President, Eng. Raúl Martínez Pulido. “At APEAM, we are convinced of a fundamental principle: export avocado production only has a future if it is compatible with the protection of our forests. This Zero Deforestation Agreement is not a symbolic gesture or a short-term response; it is the natural evolution of a model that the sector has built over nearly three decades, based on clear rules and shared responsibility.”

Deforestation has been a pressing issue in many regions where avocados are grown, including Mexico. By taking this important step, Avocados From Mexico is demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible sourcing.

"This initiative represents a defining commitment from our industry, helping to ensure Mexican avocado production will be synonymous with environmental responsibility and forest protection," said APEAM General Director, Luis Javier de la Rocha Zazueta. "I am incredibly proud to have led this effort to formalize our Zero Deforestation Agreement. This agreement both strengthens our position in global markets and helps protect the natural landscapes that sustain our communities for years to come."





About APEAM

The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) is a nonprofit organization that represents more than 35,000 avocado farmers and more than 90 packing houses in Mexico. In 2013, under the supervision of the USDA, APEAM and Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), created Avocados From Mexico, a non-profit marketing organization.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It’s also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy. Follow us on social media to discover the #Avotok’s creations and more delicious recipes by visiting: https://avocadosfrommexico.ca | FB | IG | TIKTOK

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