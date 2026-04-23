AFCEA International Announces The Cyber Edge Writing Award Winners for 2026

Fairfax, Virginia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is transforming the global cybersecurity landscape, affecting how military operations, national defense agencies and critical infrastructure sectors respond to emerging threats. From AI-generated phishing campaigns and deep-fake disinformation to automated malware and autonomous cyber attacks, adversaries are leveraging GenAI to disrupt, deceive and destabilize at scale. In AFCEA International’s seventh annual The Cyber Edge Writing Award, sponsored by MANTECH, 109 cyber experts challenged themselves to write articles that addressed this year’s theme: “Securing the AI-Driven Future: Defense and Offense in the Age of Generative Intelligence,” all vying for cash prizes and recognition of their work.

“Through The Cyber Edge Writing Award, AFCEA’s own SIGNAL Media drives both innovation and connection among and between government, military, industry and academia across the defense industrial base,” said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.), adding that “as we have seen the explosive growth of GenAI in all sectors, the voices of those operating in this environment on behalf of global security must be amplified and shared, as they have been for seven years through The Cyber Edge Writing Award.”

AFCEA could not carry out this important function without the support of our partner MANTECH, which has sponsored the award for each of the seven years the competition has been produced. “AI driven cyber warfare is now a permanent part of our operating environments, and failure to maintain dominance will be extremely costly,” said Chris Cleary, vice president of MANTECH’s Cyber Practice, adding: “Winners of this year’s Cyber Edge Award show the best way to combat these threats: strategies that defend sensitive systems, develop AI-enabled deterrents and establish clear rules of engagement in cyberspace."

A panel of judges, which included members of AFCEA’s Cyber, Homeland Security, Technology and Intelligence Committees, reviewed the submissions to help select the winners. Participants were asked to submit articles which:

Explain how GenAI is reshaping cyber threats across defense, intelligence and infrastructure.

Propose solutions—technical, policy-based or operational—that can strengthen cybersecurity and national resilience.

Show how these ideas can be realistically implemented in military, government or industry environments.

The winners will receive engraved awards, monetary prizes and recognition during an awards ceremony on June 1, 2026, in conjunction with TechNet Cyber in Baltimore, a flagship AFCEA International event. Most importantly, their articles will be published in the July issue of SIGNAL Magazine and posted online to SIGNAL Media.

The 2026 Cyber Edge Writing Award winners are as follows:

The third-place award recipient is Ms. Kritika, with her article titled Defending the Wetware: Neuro-cybersecurity Strategies Against GenAI-Powered Cognitive Attacks . Kritika, who uses just her first name, is an experienced cybersecurity researcher whose groundbreaking work dives deep into the human side of digital risk exploring how brains, behaviors and biases shape the way people respond to cyber threats. Her unique approach is through an interdisciplinary lens, centered on the rapidly evolving field of neuro-cybersecurity, where the frontiers of the human brain and digital security intersect. She investigates how cognitive vulnerabilities and neural processes shape cybersecurity behavior, exposing new risks and redefining resilience in the digital age.

. Kritika, who uses just her first name, is an experienced cybersecurity researcher whose groundbreaking work dives deep into the human side of digital risk exploring how brains, behaviors and biases shape the way people respond to cyber threats. Her unique approach is through an interdisciplinary lens, centered on the rapidly evolving field of neuro-cybersecurity, where the frontiers of the human brain and digital security intersect. She investigates how cognitive vulnerabilities and neural processes shape cybersecurity behavior, exposing new risks and redefining resilience in the digital age. In second place is, David Geer, who penned The Intent Architect: Reclaiming the Cyber Initiative Through Symbiotic Autonomy. Geer is an established cybersecurity and technology journalist with more than two decades of experience analyzing the intersection of emerging threats and enterprise strategy. His work has been featured in premier technical and trade publications, including Communications of the ACM(CACM), IEEE Computer, Network World and TechTarget. Geer d specializes in translating complex technical shifts—from AI-driven exploitation to automated patching frameworks—into actionable insights for senior decision-makers in the defense, government and private sectors. He is recognized for his ability to cut through industry hype to address the pragmatic risks and economic realities of modern digital warfare.

Geer is an established cybersecurity and technology journalist with more than two decades of experience analyzing the intersection of emerging threats and enterprise strategy. His work has been featured in premier technical and trade publications, including Communications of the ACM(CACM), IEEE Computer, Network World and TechTarget. Geer d specializes in translating complex technical shifts—from AI-driven exploitation to automated patching frameworks—into actionable insights for senior decision-makers in the defense, government and private sectors. He is recognized for his ability to cut through industry hype to address the pragmatic risks and economic realities of modern digital warfare. The first-place award recipient is Andrew Vaughn, with his article AI-Driven Silent Breach: A Ghost within your Organization. Vaughn is an associate fellow and Cyber Integrator at Lockheed Martin with 15 years of experience in cybersecurity integration. Specializing in the aeronautics sector, he oversees the deployment of security architectures that meet rigorous National Institute of Standards and Technology risk management framework and National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual NISPOM standards. His work leverages enterprise-scale tools and real-time threat intelligence to deliver the high-level system hardening required to safeguard national security at the highest stakes.

Learn more about AFCEA's annual The Cyber Edge Writing Award. Details about the 2027-27 The Cyber Edge Writing Award will be available this fall.

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AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

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